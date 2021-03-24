Slavia Prague player to be questioned over racist abuse allegations if he returns to UK

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday they were investigating allegations of racism following Slavia’s victory at Ibrox on March 18
Slavia Prague player to be questioned over racist abuse allegations if he returns to UK

Glen Kamara, left, argues with Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 16:47
Gavin McCafferty

Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela will be questioned over accusations of racist abuse against Glen Kamara if he returns to the UK for the Europa League quarter-final against Arsenal, the Rangers player’s lawyer has stated.

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday they were investigating allegations of racism following Slavia’s victory at Ibrox on March 18.

The force is also probing a criminal complaint against Kamara which was filed by Slavia, who allege the Rangers player assaulted Kudela after the match.

Slavia have denied the claims of “vile racist abuse” levelled against Kudela by former Arsenal player Kamara.

In a statement, Kamara’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said: “Glen welcomes the police investigation into the racist abuse he faced from Kudela.

“Police Scotland officers are now expected to question Kudela when he returns next month on the 8th April, to England to play Arsenal.

“There can never be any justification for the deeply offensive, provocative and racist language that Kudela is accused of using.

“A UEFA investigation is now also under way, which Glen will fully co-operate with.

“If Kudela is found guilty, then UEFA must use Article 14 of the disciplinary regulations, to impose robust ‘zero tolerance’ sanctions.”

More in this section

Soccer - Sepp Blatter Press Conference - Mayfair Hotel Sepp Blatter handed new six years and eight months ban from football
Chelsea v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Stamford Bridge Alphonso Davies: ‘I want people to know about importance of helping refugees’
England v Iceland - UEFA Nations League - Group A2 - Wembley Stadium Bukayo Saka to miss England-San Marino clash with hamstring problem
rangersslaviapa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
Shane Keegan 16/3/2021

Dundalk move for South Korean star 'very nearly a done deal' 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up