Three key questions for Stephen Kenny ahead of World Cup opener in Serbia

Stephen Kenny described John Egan two weeks ago as “critical” to Ireland’s style of play but the Sheffield United defender is absent through injury
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, left, and coach Keith Andrews during a training session at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade ahead of the World Cup qualifier. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 22:28
Brendan O'Brien

Who starts at centre-back?

Stephen Kenny described John Egan two weeks ago as “critical” to Ireland’s style of play but the Sheffield United defender is absent through injury while his erstwhile partner Shane Duffy is surplus to requirements at Celtic where he is currently on loan.

The Ireland manager seems of a mind to stick with a man who has never let his country down, though, and the main runners for the other available slot are Newcastle United’s Ciaran Clark and West Bromwich Albion’s Dara O’Shea.

The latter has played under Kenny with Ireland, the former hasn’t, but Clark is vastly more experienced and may get the nod. He has also declared himself ready and able to bring the ball out from the back in the manner required.

Whoever doubles up, they will be protecting Mark Travers who makes his competitive debut in goal.

Coleman or Doherty? Or both?

The Ireland boss has declared that he will play both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in the same team at some point in the next week but Luxembourg at home or a friendly against Qatar seem to be more likely trials for that than Serbia away.

Coleman is team skipper and he is in the better form. Doherty has shown glimpses of his best stuff with Ireland but only periodic signs of his Wolves form at Spurs this season and this would appear to make the older man the more obvious option if Ireland stick to a back four.

Doherty did line out at centre-back for the Nations Cup game at home to Wales last October when Covid and injuries decimated the squad — but if he is shoehorned anywhere into the team, then it will be further up the right-hand side.

Where do the goals come from?

Kenny leaned towards a 4-2-3-1 as the games were ticked off last year and it’s hard to see him deviate from that — certainly not any further than a 4-3-3 — given the constraints on time since the squad assembled on Sunday.

Formation aside, the most burning question is who will end the side’s seven-game goalless streak? Troy Parrott is the only one of the travelling party to have scored for his club this month and Kenny has ruled him out as a starter here.

Someone needs to be a hero and that will require a more clinical performance than any seen so far in the manager’s eight games in charge, not least the Euro play-off away to Slovakia when his side squandered a handful of good-to-excellent chances.

