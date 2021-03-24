'He’s a warrior': Seamus Coleman backs Shane Duffy to get back into top form

Seamus Coleman may or may not make a first appearance in 17 months for the Republic of Ireland in Belgrade tonight but the veteran right-back has already displayed the sort of leadership and emotional intelligence this week that make him such a fitting captain.

Shane Duffy’s difficulties on and off the field have been picked at for months now but they are receiving a fresh airing this week as Ireland prepare for a first World Cup qualifier and the centre-back’s readiness for the task ahead is debated.

The Derryman lost his father Brian only last May and his loan move to Celtic, his boyhood club, has turned sour with his last competitive game coming back in mid-February. Both experiences have prompted sickening levels of abuse on social media.

Coleman, when asked about his teammate, used familiar words like warrior and leader. He has watched Celtic games this season and reasons that Duffy is hardly the reason why the club has fallen so far below its own expected standards.

All of this is true but Coleman has emerged as one of his country’s outstanding captains since first wearing the armband away to Germany eight years ago and that was evident when he put Duffy’s last year or so into the sort of perspective that your average troll tends to ignore.

“I don't know if he'll mind me saying this or not, but Shane Duffy's dad passed away last summer and not long after his dad died he was straight back on a plane for Brighton and straight up to Celtic. They're the little things that I don't think people take into account.

"I don't know will he have even have the opportunity to mourn his dad properly. This football bubble is so important: 'yeah, you've got to get back to work, you've got to get back to Brighton'... For me, a lot of that has to be taken into account too.

“We all need to bear that in mind because the lad would do anything for his club or his country. He doesn't sulk, he's a great character around the place, he's a warrior and he had a tough time and jumped on a plane to get back to work, maybe quicker than most people would.

“So, Shane Duffy has done enough. He has enough credit in the bank for his country for us to keep supporting him, as media and as players. We should support him.”

Coleman’s presence in yesterday’s pre-match press conference is no indication as to his involvement today, although it did bring to mind his part in the corresponding event which preceded Kenny’s opening game in charge last year, away to Bulgaria.

One report has since suggested that Kenny humiliated Coleman by asking him to take part when he wasn’t starting him in Sofia but the Donegal man could have hardly been more emphatic when insisting that this was without any basis.

“The manager left me out of his first game, had a decency to call me to his room and explain the situation, which I was fine with because Matt (Doherty) was playing very well at the time. There is absolutely no ego involved with me and there never has been.”

Coleman explained that part of his duty as captain is to be a positive influence regardless of whether he plays or not and he repeated himself more than once when expressing how disappointed he was with the report concerning Bulgaria.

Kenny wouldn't be drawn on selection issues, not last the poser at right-back, but It’s hard not to see his most experienced option start tonight, not just because of any intangible traits but moreso his club form with Everton. Another recent injury aside, it is so much better than that of Doherty who has struggled, by his own admission, at Tottenham Hotspur since making the switch from Wolves last summer.

It’s October 2019, when he was sent off in a 2-0 defeat away to Switzerland, since the Donegal man last wore the shirt. Hungry though he is to return, and to make a World Cup finals, he is looking at that latter goal in the guise of a team player rather than an individual.

It’s this widescreen view, and not any personal ambitions to add a World Cup involvement to his appearances at Euro 2016 before he hangs up his boots, that the 32-year old will be sharing with the players before kick-off.

“We all know, or we need to know if we don’t already, what it means to people. The Euros were amazing, I would imagine a World Cup would be even better. It’s just what it means to the people on the street back home in Ireland and how it would lift the spirits of everyone.

“I will have something to say before the game tomorrow. Let’s hope it can give us that extra little bounce going into the game but it’s a massive game for us all going forward and we are all looking forward to it.

“We all do realise how privileged we are to be in this position, to have the opportunity to help get our country to a World Cup, but we can only look to tomorrow first and be as well prepared as we can.”