New manager Dragan Stojković expecting 'beautiful football' from Serbia

Dragan Stojković is convinced his Serbia side can sweep past Ireland in tomorrow's opening World Cup qualifier once his players replicate their club form.

The new boss only arrived into the job earlier this month but is concentrating on his own squad rather than the threat from Stephen Kenny’s side at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade.

In contrast to Ireland, Stojković has his full array of attacking options available for the campaign kick-off. They follow up the game with the visit of top seeds Portugal on Saturday.

The Serbs are likely to start with Lazio playmaker Sergej Milinković-Savić supporting wingers Dusan Tadic and Filip Kostić.

Four in-form strikers – Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Luka Jović (Eintracht Frankfurt), Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) and Djordje Despotovic (Rubin Kazan) – are battling it out for the sole slot up front.

“I followed our players at their clubs and ask that they play the same fast, dynamic and beautiful football for Serbia,” said Stojković, who played for Yugoslavia at the 1990 and 1998 World Cups, at today’s pre-match conference.

“I am convinced that they will achieve that and restore hopes for the fans.

“The stakes are high when it comes to World Cup qualification. But I am an optimist by nature and I do not give up as long as there is a chance to turn something around."

Ljubisa Tumbakovic was sacked for losing the Euro play-off final in November against Scotland on penalties, paving the way for local hero Stojković to make his homecoming.

It took until earlier this month for the deal to be finalised but he’s made the most of the limited timeframe by following up last night’s initial training with a double session today.

Ajax ace Tadic, promoted to captain under the new boss, was certainly taken by Stojković’s presence.

“I wish someone had filmed the meeting after dinner last night,” explained the former Southampton winger.

“We were all satisfied because it was clear that he wants to convey that charm and charisma to us. We listened carefully and absorbed, wanting to respect his ideas. I’m confident everyone will come to the fore.”

Tadic was in the Serbian side that jostled with Ireland for a place at the last World Cup. Although the Balkan nation nicked a 1-0 win in Dublin to snare top spot, the 32-year-old remembers the first meeting in Belgrade more vividly.

“We came back from a goal down but had to settle for a draw in the end,” he recalled of that 2-2 draw in September 2016.

“In the end we were satisfied with the point but this is a new beginning and want to win against the Irish.”

In his earlier press briefing, Kenny declined to confirm any starter except goalkeeper Mark Travers, for fear it would provide Serbia with an early advantage.

It appears, however, that the hosts are not concerned about who features in the Irish side.

“I don’t pay attention to the Ireland selection,” asserted Stojković. “I have to focus only on my team and my players.

“I know as much as one coach needs to know. That is enough to convey to my players about what awaits them against Ireland.”

SERBIA (probable): Rajkovic (Stade de Reims); Mitrovic (Strasbourg), Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Spajic (Feyenoord); Lazovic (Verona), Maksimovic (Getafe), Racic (Valencia), Milinković-Savić (Lazio); Tadic (Ajax), Vlahovic (Fiorentina), Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt).