Stephen Kenny: Ireland won't set up in 'defensive mode' away to Serbia

Stephen Kenny has promised that the Republic of Ireland will not be batting down the hatches and playing for a share of the spoils when they open their World Cup qualifying campaign away to Serbia tomorrow evening.

The Ireland boss has been consistent in his desire to change the very fabric of the national team by putting out sides that play a passing brand of football and flooding the senior squad with more than a dozen graduates from the underage ranks.

It hasn’t paid dividends so far with Covid cases and injuries contributing to a luckless first eight games in charge which saw the team lose a European Championship play-off on penalties to Slovakia and endure seven games now with a single goal.

All told, Kenny’s Ireland has yet to taste victory but he will put out a side intent on changing that in Belgrade in the first of just eight qualifying games that will be done and dusted within a tight six-month period.

“Serbia are an extremely talented team. We’ve seen that in some of their games. Obviously, they beat Russia 5-0 and they played well… It’s our ambition to win the game, like any other game, we’re not setting the team up in defensive mode.

“Look, overall, the team lacks experience in key positions but there is a lot of talent within the group and I’m hoping that we can create a performance to get the result that we need,” he explained today from the Serbian capital.

There will be no retreat into defensive mode, he insisted. No change of tack that prioritises kicking it long into the channels rather than working it upfield along the turf. Whatever happens results-wise, he is sticking by his principles.

There is an insistence too that this is not some sort of naivety on his part. Kenny has always valued good defending and he will be looking for that again from a side that will have Mark Travers making a competitive debut between the sticks.

That was the only morsel of information he was willing to share in terms of his starting side but you could divine clues between the lines, as when he hailed Seamus Coleman’s club form and described his captain as “very important for us”.

The Everton veteran has yet to feature under Kenny but that will change this week, Covid and injuries permitted. His experience is appreciated although Kenny didn’t go along with the suggestion that he should prioritise this too much in his back four given Travers’ unfamiliarity.

“Listen, you have to consider all these issues, but we have a lot of young players coming through, and it’s a radical change really with 13 new players coming through the system within a few months, who’ve been in the 17s, 18s, 19s, and 21s.

“So, there is that fusion of enthusiasm and talent, so you can’t ignore that, that is something you have to consider.”

The former Dundalk manager accepted that Aaron Connolly and James McClean are both “undercooked” due to recent absences with injury but both trained in Manchester yesterday before the flight to Serbia and are expected to do so again this evening.

Kenny did admit last week that a draw would be a decent result, a foundation on which to build for the home clash with Luxembourg on Saturday, and that will have to be the minimum requirement in a group where Portugal are expected to be the big dogs.

It has been a ridiculously difficult first six months for him, stretching back to the first game in charge, away to Bulgaria, back in early September, but this is a fresh start for both the manager and the team and the potential reward is a place on the global stage for the first time since 2002.

“It is a huge privilege,” he said. “There's no doubt it's the ultimate opportunity, to manage a World Cup campaign for Ireland, it's special. We're looking forward to it, really. It's a tough first game in Serbia, of course, before we play Luxembourg. The players, their attitude has been brilliant, they're all excited themselves.

“It's interesting because some of the players, Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu, were born in the same year as we last got to the World Cup, Jason Knight was only one when we got to the World Cup.

“Then obviously you have players who are 30 years of age, 31, who really want to give it everything to try to get to a World Cup. But we're not just looking at the big picture at the minute, we've got to focus on the short term and the task at hand and facing Serbia.”