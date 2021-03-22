Carabao Cup final may be played with fans present

The English Football League remains hopeful that this season's Carabao Cup final can be played in front of fans.

Next month's Wembley match between Manchester City and Tottenham was not on the UK government's original list of potential pilot events, in line with prime minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown.

The FA Cup final, to be played three weeks later on May 15, is to be used as a test event, and the EFL has been campaigning for its showpiece final to also have fans present on April 25.

A decision could even come this week and, were it to get the green light, government restrictions would limit the attendance at the Carabao Cup final to a maximum of 10,000.

PA news agency understands the EFL is confident it can safely deliver a final with supporters in the stadium.

However, it is also understood that there remains a doubt over whether City fans would be allowed to travel from Manchester to London due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Tuchel tells Abraham to take it 'step by step'

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has told Tammy Abraham to stop worrying about his Chelsea selection battle and focus instead on finally beating his troublesome ankle injury.

Abraham must start from scratch in his latest bid to beat the injury that has plagued him since the Blues' 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle on February 15.

The 23-year-old has featured just once since first suffering the problem and missed Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Sheffield United.

And now Blues boss Tuchel has told the England forward to forget about his status in the Chelsea squad until he is fully free of the nagging issue.

"Of course, he needs to be fit, that's correct," said Tuchel.

"Then to take it step by step, through good training performances and to fight his way back.

"The way back is maybe for him to be a substitute and to be hungry and full of quality in training.

"These are the next steps, but now is not the moment to worry about the first XI, as he has been out for many games, unfortunately too many games.

It is absolutely not his fault and he is hungry to come back and he tries all the time.

"He tries all the time, but this is the risk to push the players back as soon as possible.

"It was an accident in training because we thought he would be in the squad on Sunday. So nobody's fault.

"Now is a kind of restart and we hope he can use the next two weeks to get fit again."