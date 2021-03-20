Newcastle in deep relegation trouble as struggling Brighton ease to win

Newcastle United's relegation concerns intensified after they suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hand of fellow strugglers Brighton, increasing the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.
Graham Potter’s side dominated throughout, establishing the lead immediately before half-time through Leandro Trossard before securing the win that moves them six points clear of the bottom three with second half goals from Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay.
The visitors offered little by way of response, delivering a performance that suggested they face a desperate battle during their remaining nine games of the season to stay out of the bottom three.
This defeat leaves them two places above Fulham - their opponents on the final day of the season - who sit third from bottom, and will only add to the problems confronting Bruce.
Sanchez 6; White 7, Dunk 6, Veltman 7; Gross 7, Lallana 8, Bissouma 7, Moder 7 (Propper, 88, 6); Trossard 9 (Mac Allister 79, 6); Maupay 7. Welbeck 8 (Zeqiri 84,6).
Dubravka 6; Manquillo 5, Lascelles 6, Clark 6, Dummett 5; Willock 5 (Murphy 62, 6), Shelvey 6; Joelinton 4, Almiron 4 (S Longstaff 77, 6), Fraser 6.
Anthony Taylor 7.