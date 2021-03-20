Newcastle in deep relegation trouble as struggling Brighton ease to win

This defeat leaves them two places above Fulham - their opponents on the final day of the season
Newcastle in deep relegation trouble as struggling Brighton ease to win

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture: PA

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 22:18
Ian Winrow

Newcastle United's relegation concerns intensified after they suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hand of fellow strugglers Brighton, increasing the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

Graham Potter’s side dominated throughout, establishing the lead immediately before half-time through Leandro Trossard before securing the win that moves them six points clear of the bottom three with second half goals from Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay.

The visitors offered little by way of response, delivering a performance that suggested they face a desperate battle during their remaining nine games of the season to stay out of the bottom three.

This defeat leaves them two places above Fulham - their opponents on the final day of the season - who sit third from bottom, and will only add to the problems confronting Bruce.

Brighton & Hove Albion (3-4-1-2): Sanchez 6; White 7, Dunk 6, Veltman 7; Gross 7, Lallana 8, Bissouma 7, Moder 7 (Propper, 88, 6); Trossard 9 (Mac Allister 79, 6); Maupay 7. Welbeck 8 (Zeqiri 84,6).

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Dubravka 6; Manquillo 5, Lascelles 6, Clark 6, Dummett 5; Willock 5 (Murphy 62, 6), Shelvey 6; Joelinton 4, Almiron 4 (S Longstaff 77, 6), Fraser 6.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 7.

More in this section

Joe Gorman celebrates after scoring a goal with team mates 20/3/2021 Longford impress on return to Premier Division with comfortable win over Derry
Adam Foley celebrates his goal 20/3/2021 Adam Foley the hero as Finn Harps open campaign with win over Bohemians
Everton v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup - Quarter Final - Goodison Park FA Cup: Late goals see Man City progress and keep quadruple dream alive
#premier league
Swansea City v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship - Liberty Stadium

Mick McCarthy says South Wales derby win important for Cardiff’s momentum

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up