Longford impress on return to Premier Division with comfortable win over Derry

Longford Town enjoyed a dream start on their return to the top flight after a four-year absence as goals from Dylan Grimes and Joe Gorman brought a deserved opening night victory over Derry City at Bishopsgate.
Positive from the off, lively winger Grimes shot agonisingly wide on 90 seconds, while Dean Byrne had a shout for a penalty waved away, before Longford were in front on nine minutes.
Collecting Rob Manley's pass following a throw-in, Grimes skipped inside Danny Lafferty to hit a low drive that found the far corner of the net through a crowded goalmouth.
With a sluggish Derry struggling to threaten, Longford might have doubled their lead on 43 minutes, Byrne blasting wide after the visitors failed to deal with a Dean Zambra free-kick.
Within a minute, Longford goalkeeper Lee Stacey had to make his only save of the night to parry a David Parkhouse shot.
Derry were on the back foot from the start of the second half as Nathan Gartside was called on to make a terrific diving save from a Byrne drive two minutes in.
But Gartside, called up this week to the Northern Ireland international squad, was culpable for Longford’s second goal on 72 minutes.
The 23-year-old could only clumsily parry a long-range free kick from Aodh Dervin into the path of Gorman who swept the loose ball home from close range.