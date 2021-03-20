Longford impress on return to Premier Division with comfortable win over Derry

Goals from Dylan Grimes and Joe Gorman brought a deserved opening night victory
Longford's Joe Gorman celebrates after scoring a goal with team mates. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 20:25
Paul Buttner

Longford Town 2 Derry City 0

Longford Town enjoyed a dream start on their return to the top flight after a four-year absence as goals from Dylan Grimes and Joe Gorman brought a deserved opening night victory over Derry City at Bishopsgate.

Positive from the off, lively winger Grimes shot agonisingly wide on 90 seconds, while Dean Byrne had a shout for a penalty waved away, before Longford were in front on nine minutes.

Collecting Rob Manley's pass following a throw-in, Grimes skipped inside Danny Lafferty to hit a low drive that found the far corner of the net through a crowded goalmouth.

With a sluggish Derry struggling to threaten, Longford might have doubled their lead on 43 minutes, Byrne blasting wide after the visitors failed to deal with a Dean Zambra free-kick.

Within a minute, Longford goalkeeper Lee Stacey had to make his only save of the night to parry a David Parkhouse shot.

Derry were on the back foot from the start of the second half as Nathan Gartside was called on to make a terrific diving save from a Byrne drive two minutes in.

But Gartside, called up this week to the Northern Ireland international squad, was culpable for Longford’s second goal on 72 minutes.

The 23-year-old could only clumsily parry a long-range free kick from Aodh Dervin into the path of Gorman who swept the loose ball home from close range.

Longford Town: Stacey; Chambers (J. Manley, 73), O’Driscoll, Gorman, Kirk; Dervin, Zambra, Bolger (Dobbs, 85); Grimes, R. Manley (Robinson, 85), Byrne (Thompson, 63).

Derry City: Gartside; Cole (Lupano, h-t), Toal, Coll, Lafferty; Patching, McJannet (Thompson, 81), Harkin; Akintunde (Malone, h-t), Parkhouse, Fitzgerald (McLaughlin, 80).

