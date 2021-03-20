Callum O’Dowda and Conor Hourihane emerge as latest injury concerns for Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny has two fresh injury concerns for Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier in Serbia on Wednesday after Callum O’Dowda and Conor Hourihane limped out of their respective Championship games today.

O’Dowda’s rapid recovery from a hamstring tear thrust the winger into pole position to start in Belgrade but that seems to be a non-runner.

The 23-times capped flanker left the pitch in tears two minutes from the end of their 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United, with boss Nigel Pearson having already made his full complement of substitutes.

Hourihane was substituted 18 minutes into Swansea City’s Welsh derby against Cardiff City.

Despite the midfielder wanting to play on while clutching the back of his leg, Swans manager Steve Cooper opted to withdraw him within a few minutes, with the club's medical staff bandaging his upper leg.

Ireland boss Kenny will assemble his squad in Manchester on Sunday, with doubts still hanging over a number of players.

John Egan, James McCarthy and Adam Idah were ruled out by injury before the Ireland boss named an extended 29-man squad on Thursday.

The goalkeeping position is his primary concern.

With Darren Randolph ruled out, Caoimhín Kelleher has been lined up to make his debut, once he’s fit following a recent stomach muscle injury. Former Ireland midfielder David Meyler offered some encouragement today by revealing his fellow Cork native has returned to training with Liverpool.

James McClean has declared himself fit available, yet his Stoke City manager doesn’t agree.

“For me, he’s not fit and I don’t think he’s fit enough to be part of the Ireland squad,” Michael O’Neill said on Friday about McClean, who was wearing a protective boot to treat his foot injury.

“It’s up to Ireland to assess him as they have the right to do that. That’s the rules of international football but he’s not trained with us. He was out doing a bit of running today and it was the first time he’s done that.

“He’s three weeks into the rehabilitation process with the injury and I’m surprised that Ireland have called him up.

“If we had a game on Wednesday night, for example, like Ireland have, James wouldn’t be fit for that game.” Kenny’s favoured attacking option, Aaron Connolly, will also report for duty with question marks of his fitness.

The Brighton and Hove Albion forward is recovering from a broken rib and was subject to an internal investigation by his club last week following a recent alleged Covid-19 breach.

Should he not be fit to start on Wednesday, James Collins and Shane Long will battle it out for the sole striker’s slot.

Kenny is expected to replace John Egan with Ciaran Clark while Josh Cullen leads the candidates to deputise in midfield for McCarthy. Alan Browne, sent off for Preston North End on Tuesday night, is also vying for selection in the engine-room.

Runners-up in the World Cup group is a minimum requirement for Qatar to remain in sight by the end of the year and, with European champions Portugal considered hot favourites to top the pool, snaffling something off second seeds Serbia is critical for Ireland.

Ireland will then contest their second qualifier next Saturday against Luxembourg at Aviva Stadium before travelling to Hungary for a friendly with Qatar three days later.

Meyler, appearing on Off The Ball, said he’d like to see both Séamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in Kenny’s starting team, with the latter deployed in a wide attacking role.

The ex-Sunderland and Hull City midfielder, whose career was curtailed last year at 30 due to injuries, also opted for Browne and James Collins over Jeff Hendrick and Aaron Connolly in his preferred starting XI.