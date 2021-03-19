Champions Shamrock Rovers scramble to rescue late point on opening night

Shamrock Rovers 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

The RDS has reverberated to the strains of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ for Leinster’s pre-game entrance for more years than you could care to remember. Appropriate enough when you consider most opponents are eaten alive.

When Shamrock Rovers and St Pats walked out onto the Tallaght turf tonight it was with the tune ‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ blaring over the PA, ‘The Foundations’ lamenting how, after all that promise, they had been let down again.

There was a raw aggression to this one last night. Tackles flew and cautions mounted but it was shaping up to be a disappointing experience until a last quarter which finally produced some goalmouth excitement and two late goals.

Pats almost snatched it, but they sure earned their point.

The visitors were superb in the first quarter, mixing an aggressive press with some committed and intricate attack play, but it was a pace and an intensity that couldn’t keep and Rovers pushed them back slowly towards their own goal as the first-half wore on.

The champions were still made to work for every inch, forced into endless dead ends inside their own half by the incessant workrate of the men in red until, every now and then, finding the way clear to make a break for it.

Grim, punishing work for Rovers. Heroic service if you leaned towards Pats. By the break, Vitzslav Jaros, on loan from Liverpool, had yet to dirty his gloves. Alan Mannus, on watch at the far end, had done all of his work to that point with his feet.

That changed close to the hour when Chris Forrester’s long diagonal ball allowed Matty Smith to cut in from the left and zip a deflected shot that the Rovers keeper did brilliantly to touch aside for a corner.

The hosts finally began to threaten an end product approaching the final quarter. Danny Mandroiu had a shot cleared near the line by Lee Desmond and another saved by Jaros who also denied Burke twice after 74 and 81 minutes.

Pats were the only side not to lose to the Hoops in last season’s 18-game campaign but a shock win looked to be in the books when Robbie Benson broke free down the left and his attempted cross was deflected into the Rovers goal via Pico Lopes.

There was just two minutes of normal time left but Aaron Greene needed only one to head home Sean Hoare’s cross from the right. Better late than never. For Rovers and for everyone tuning in.

Shamrock Rovers: A Mannus; S Hoare, R Lopes, J O’Brien; S Gannon, R Finn, C McCann, L Scales; G Burke, D Mandroiu; R Gaffney. Subs: A Greene for Gaffney (55); D Watts for Finn (70); S Kavanagh for O’Brien (71).

St Patrick’s Athletic: V Jaros; J Mountney, L Desmond, P Barrett, S Griffin; M Smith, C Forrester, R Benson, J Lennon, B King; R Coughlan. Substitutes: J McClelland for King (HT); S Bone for Barrett (84).

Referee: R Hennessy.