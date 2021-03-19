'A real sucker punch': Late heartbreak for Waterford and Kevin Sheedy

Sheedy's young Blues side were hanging on for a point when an 89th-minute cross from James Brown was diverted past goalkeeper Brian Murphy by Cameron Evans
Waterford manager Kevin Sheedy after his side's defeat in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division opener against Drogheda United. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 21:27
John Fallon

Drogheda Utd 1 (Evans OG, 89) Waterford 0

Kevin Sheedy admits he needs to bolster Waterford’s squad after his managerial debut on Friday ended in a cruel late defeat at Drogheda United.

His young Blues side were hanging on for a point when an 89th-minute cross from James Brown was diverted past goalkeeper Brian Murphy by Cameron Evans.

The on-loan Swansea City defender was one of nine debutants blooded by the Italia ’90 legend and they’ll take time to gel based on this first impression at Head in the Game Park.

“A lot of our signings have come in from the UK and had to quarantine,” explained Sheedy, whose assistant Mike Newell was red-carded by Graham Kelly with 10 minutes left.

“To lose to a late goal is a real sucker punch. For some of the players, this is only the second game they played together so it takes time to gel.

“It’s been really testing times and we’ve put together a squad with plenty of potential but we are looking for more players.”

Tim Clancy’s well-drilled First Division champions were defensively resolute, threatening from wide areas and, in the end, ran out deserving winners.

Oscar Brennan almost gifted Drogs an own-goal on 15 minutes when he deflected a corner just past Murphy’s post. Mark Doyle did strike the post on 34 minutes from Ronan Murray’s delivery but was harshly ruled out for offside.

Drogheda continued to create the better chances after the break. Darragh Markey arced a shot wide and it took a last-ditch interception by Waterford’s Jamie Mascoll to deny Chris Lyons from close-range.

The closest Waterford came to pinching a win was a late free-kick by James Waite which curled wide but they were eventually undone in unfortunate circumstances.

“It was a no brainer really,” added Sheedy about his shock appointment in December.

“I’d been out of work, had an ankle replacement so I wasn’t able to do anything and this opportunity came at the right time.”

DROGHEDA UTD: D Odumosu; J Brown, D O’Reilly, D Massey, C Kane; G Deegan, J Hyland; D Markey (B Bermingham 55), R Murray (H Douglas 90), M Doyle; C Lyons (D Corcoran 68).

WATERFORD: B Murphy; T Sobolwale, K Ferguson, C Evans, J Mascoll; A O’Reilly, O Brennan, K Mashigo, J Stafford (J Martin 74); P Mustwunguma (D Murphy 77), J Waite.

Referee: G Kelly (Cork)

