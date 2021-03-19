TeamViewer to replace Chevrolet as Manchester United shirt sponsor in five-year deal

Manchester United have agreed a five-year sponsorship deal with TeamViewer (Martin Rickett/PA).

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 14:08
Manchester United have agreed a five-year deal with TeamViewer to become their principal shirt sponsor from next season.

The remote software firm will replace car manufacturers Chevrolet, who have been the principal shirt sponsor since 2014.

United’s managing director Richard Arnold said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies.

“The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

“We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.”

The deal is believed to be similar to Barcelona’s reported €55m per season deal with Rakuten, making the TeamViewer agreement the biggest shirt-only deal in the Premier League.

TeamViewer chief executive Oliver Steil said: “We are very excited about this partnership, as it will significantly expand our brand positioning and it will help us to market our comprehensive solutions portfolio to all customer segments globally.

“With Manchester United and TeamViewer, two global winning teams join forces: Together as Team United we can bring the fan experience in the legendary Theatre of Dreams to a new level.

“We are extremely proud Manchester United picked us as partner in their ongoing technology journey.”

