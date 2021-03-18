Big result shows Man United are on right path under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United can see a glint of silverware at the end of the tunnel after an old-school victory in Milan and that, even more than second place in the Premier League, is what the club really needs if it is to bring back the glory days.

There’s been a lot of talk about how imperative it is for United to challenge again on home soil and to close the gap on noisy neighbours City, but don’t underestimate what this Europa League means to the future of both team and manager.

Finishing second in the domestic league, behind inevitable champions City, would be a sign of progress but — as Jose Mourinho will tell you — it doesn’t necessarily bring you respect or longevity. What United really need to push their confidence levels higher, and to create a platform for future success, is to become winners. Not just occasionally, but every year.

That’s why a hard-fought result against Milan, sealed with Paul Pogba’s crucial goal but built on defensive stability, was so important.

United haven’t won a single trophy since lifting the Europa League under Mourinho in 2017, when they beat Ajax in the final with Pogba scoring that day too, and there have been four years of frustration since. Not good enough for a club that used to win trophies year-in, year-out, and not good for a manager who wants to stay in charge long term and create a new legacy.

Mourinho was never going to do that, he was always a short-term fix. A high-profile appointment made in a bid to build prestige and keep the wolves at bay; but Solskjaer has a much more realistic chance of creating a long-lasting legacy.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (centre) celebrates scoring their side's goal

The Norwegian continues to charm his critics this season and has slowly won people over during the course of an increasingly promising campaign, a trend which was surely accelerated by a decision to bring on Pogba, who had missed 10 games because of injury, at half-time in this tie — a substitution which changed the game.

But look at Solskjaer’s managerial CV and there’s something missing: his personal trophy cabinet is almost empty. He hasn’t won silverware since leading Molde to the Norwegian Cup in 2013, and his only trophy as a coach with United is the Premier League Reserve title in 2010.

When you consider United face a difficult trip to in-form Leicester in the FA Cup on Sunday and are 14 points behind leaders City in the Premier League, then this is their most likely route to silverware and Solskjaer’s biggest chance to put building blocks in place for a successful future.

With that in mind, he must have been disappointed by the way his players approached the first half in Milan.

United lacked pace and intensity in their passing in those early stages, and not only did they fail to create chances but also were second to the ball against a Milan side which was allowed to take control.

Dean Henderson, chosen ahead of fit-again David de Gea, had to make a couple of sharp saves and Milan should have gone ahead on the stroke of half-time, with United clearly relieved to hear the whistle as Krunic’s effort bobbled wide of the goal.

But Pogba’s return in the second half changed the entire impetus of the match and his goal, along with a strong defensive shape, sent United through to the quarterfinals with a real opportunity to target silverware.

It wasn’t always convincing, but United can be happy on a nervy Europa League night which didn’t go so well for other sides in the Premier League and Scottish Premier League.

Tottenham suffered a shock 3-0 defeat after extra time in Dinamo Zagreb, having led 2-0 from the first leg, result which leaves manager Mourinho once again in an uncomfortable position, having also his side lose to bitter rivals Arsenal last week.

The worry for Spurs is that Mourinho normally guarantees silverware before falling out with somebody and moving on to pastures new, but now the inevitable departure could come without the early sweetener.

Scottish champions Rangers also went out, beaten at home by Slavia Prague, while Arsenal were uninspiring during a 1-0 home defeat against Olympiakos – but at least managed to squeeze into the last eight on aggregate.

It all means that United can look at the remaining candidates in this competition and believe they are strong enough to lift the trophy. In fact, having reached their 27th European quarter-final, they may well be favourites to do so.

Just like the old days.