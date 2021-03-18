Jake Hyland relishing battle with Kevin Sheedy's Waterford in league opener

Jake Hyland suffered a leg break to go with the heartache of losing successive promotion play-offs.

The 25-year-old midfielder will lead out Drogheda United as Head In The Game Park, as United Park has been renamed, hosts Waterford in the opening game of the new League of Ireland Premier Division season.

Tim Clancy’s side lost in the 2018 and 2019 play-offs before finally winning promotion in a dramatic finish to last year’s First Division title race when pipping Bray Wanderers to the title.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” said Dubliner Hyland. “It’s been a three-year project under Tim. A lot of things went against us in the previous two years when we lost in the play-offs.

“We’d injuries (Hyland broke his leg in the 2018 play-off at Shelbourne) and we had to travel up to Finn Harps. But we were delighted last year to finally get over the line.

“We’re all now just raring to go and have a crack at the Premier Division.”

Mark Hughes is the only injury absentee for Clancy who has recruited well, with an emphasis on experience provided by Dane Massey, Gary Deegan, and Dinny Corcoran.

Everton and Ireland legend, Kevin Sheedy, assisted by Mike Newell, takes charge of Waterford in what is his first permanent post as a manager.

“I’m looking forward to getting going,” said Sheedy.

“We learned a lot from the Cork and Wexford (pre-season) games about some of our strengths and weaknesses and spent the week ironing those out.

“We’ll travel knowing we’ve prepared ourselves for the challenge so we’re really looking forward to it,” added Sheedy, who is without defender Darragh Power due to a hamstring strain.

St Patrick’s Athletic make the short trip for a Dublin derby at Shamrock Rovers with manager Stephen O’Donnell keen to maintain his unbeaten record against the champions.

In their three previous meetings since O’Donnell took charge towards the end of the 2019 season, Hoops have failed to score against Saints in three 0-0 draws.

“I wouldn’t associate St Pat’s with coming sixth in a 10-team league.

“You couldn’t be happy with that,” said O’Donnell in agreeing St Pat’s underachieved last year.

“That said, I did think there were real signs of progress as the season went on. I think that augurs well.

“With the acquisitions we’ve made, I’m excited ahead of this season,” added O’Donnell who is set to give Saints’ debuts to John Mountney and Paddy Barrett, whom he won titles with during his time at Dundalk.

Rovers give late fitness tests to defender Lee Grace and winger Neil Farrugia while St Pat’s bring a fully fit squad to Tallaght.

Friday's fixtures (7.45 unless stated) Premier Division: Drogheda United v Waterford (5.45) Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic