'We relinquished our title too easily last year': Andy Boyle determined to get Dundalk back on top

Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan stood outside the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood with smiles as bright as the five domes that peer down and dazzle St Petersburg.

Then a Dundalk duo, they were in the Russian city for their Europa League group stage clash with Zenit in November 2016.

Confirmation of their call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad filtered through the day before the game. Their manager, Stephen Kenny, joined them for part of the photo opportunity.

“I will never forget that feeling,” Boyle recalls. “It was a great time for us, we lost the game but to have that feeling of recognition from your country was something special.”

It was the beginning of the rest of his career. Or so he thought.

A move to Preston North End materialised for him and Horgan the following month.

Within a year and there were two more familiar faces, Cork City’s Seani Maguire and Kevin O’Connor both arriving at Deepdale in similar circumstances.

The bitter League of Ireland rivals were now teammates.

“That’s football, that’s what you expect sometimes, there can be nothing taken for granted and no grudges because it can be a small world sometimes,” Boyle explains.

By the time Maguire and O’Connor arrived, though, he already had one foot out of the club, or at least he was trying to go by continually knocking down new manager Alex Neil’s door.

“I was in to him quite a lot telling him I needed to go out and play.

“I didn’t want to sit around and take money for nothing, some might but that wasn’t for me.

He had to be a bit selfish and keep me around longer than he wanted for his squad but in the end he appreciated that I went to him man to man and didn’t sulk or force my agent to do it.

Boyle’s solitary Ireland cap came against Iceland in a friendly in March 2017.

He soon drifted from such reckoning with loan spells at Doncaster Rovers, Dundee, and Ross County before returning to Dundalk in the summer of 2019.

Shamrock Rovers have replaced City as the other major force in the Premier Division, with Bohemians also in the mix, and Boyle is relishing the new challenge rather than being preoccupied with thoughts of how the road already taken has not ended at the destination he expected.

“We relinquished our title too easily last year and we have nothing but respect for Rovers,” says Boyle.

“Europe is great for players but for us it’s about getting the league title back.”

Would he be willing to spill blood for it? “Definitely,” he added.