Stephen Bradley: 'We know everyone will be gunning for us. It’s a nice challenge'

Though some folk up Dundalk way scorned their winning last season’s truncated league championship, Shamrock Rovers enter the 2021 campaign far from bothered by their main rivals’ disdain as they relish defending their title.

Rovers’ league retention quest begins against St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium tonight (7.45pm) with manager Stephen Bradley content to shoulder the weight of expectation that being the best team in the country attracts.

“I accept the fact that we’ll be favourites in a lot of people’s eyes, and rightly so,” said Bradley. “We have to enjoy that, embrace it, and I’ve no doubt the players will.

“We know everyone will be gunning for us. But it’s a nice challenge and a nice feeling and obviously one we’re looking forward to.”

Naturally, winning the league over a full season will always be the preferred ambition for Bradley. If added incentive was needed this year, losing the FAI Cup final to Dundalk in the last domestic action of a Covid-disrupted 2020 still sticks very much in the craw ahead of the new campaign.

“Yes, it does,” said Bradley. “Especially so considering how good we were for large parts of that game. The double was there for us and we just missed out on it.

“It adds to the desire to go again and you could see it in the players in pre-season, that they are hungry and they are ready to go. It definitely gives us that extra edge this year.”

Key midfielders Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff moving on has left big boots to fill. Bradley, though, believes he’s replenished his squad diligently in that area with the arrival of the experienced Chris McCann and the promise of former under-21 international Danny Mandroiu. And then there is Richie Towell to come in the summer.

Multi-medalled Sean Hoare and Sean Gannon have also come in to greatly bolster the squad in defence.

“We lost two really good players. Everyone knows how good footballers Jack and Aaron are and they were great for us,” said Bradley.

“But I feel we are very strong in that department with some really good players providing plenty of competition for places. There is good competition all over the pitch, so I’m very happy.” There to be shot at, Rovers are anticipating a more widespread challenge this year, according to Bradley, who feels Sligo Rovers and tonight’s opponents St Pat’s will be stronger in adding to the fierce competition expected from Dundalk and Bohemians.

“We sat down at the end of last season and had a think about how teams will play this year, in terms of defensively and offensively,” said Bradley. “We have to look at how they think they might come and beat us. The proof will be tonight and the next few weeks, but I don’t see a lot changing to last year, especially in Tallaght. I think it’s going to be really competitive.”

Having reorganised both on and off the field, Dundalk will want to consign to history last year’s disappointing league campaign — which saw them finish 22 points behind Rovers in third place.

And Lilywhites captain Chris Shields, with five titles to his name in his testimonial year at Oriel Park, wants the pain of being dethroned by Rovers to be channelled positively into regaining it.

“Coming from being serial winners, it definitely did hurt,” said Shields of relinquishing their crown. “It has to hurt. The bit is firmly between the teeth to go and win it back this year. It has to be, or you’re in the wrong dressing room. That’s the number one aim and anything else is a bonus along the way.”

The 4-2 cup win over Hoops last December brought redemption of sorts, while lifting the President’s Cup, albeit on penalties, in last week’s curtain-raiser boosted confidence further.

“It was a statement of intent from us as we want to go forward,” said Shields of winning the Blue Riband to finish last year with a trophy.

“It was important to win that game to set a marker to say ‘we’re still here’.”

Though Bohemians are also still very much here, hopes of improving on last year’s runners-up spot have been dimmed due to the loss of chief attacking threats Danny Grant, Mandroiu, and last season’s top scorer, Andre Wright. Of a glut of new arrivals at Dalymount, the pick is undoubtedly experienced schemer Bastien Héry.

Of the rest, Derry City, who were most hampered by Covid last season, will aspire to improve considerably on their seventh placing.

Kevin Sheedy adds some Italia ’90 nostalgia following his appointment as manager of Waterford.

Though with a squad sprinkled with young cross-channel arrivals, Blues, along with battle-hardened Finn Harps and newly-promoted Drogheda United and Longford Town, may have to be content with jousting it out in the lower half of the table to steer clear of the bottom two.