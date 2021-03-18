Johnny Nicholson: Premier League can afford to wean itself off gambling sponsorship

The football industry and the gambling industry are locked together in a toxic embrace. With the exception of three clubs — Sheffield United, Liverpool, and Chelsea — every Premier League team began the 2020-21 season with some sort of financial association with a betting brand.

West Ham, Wolves, Burnley, Southampton, Leeds, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, and Fulham all have betting companies on the front of their shirts, while Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion have gambling firms on their shirt sleeves. The EFL is sponsored by flutter-owned gambling group Sky Bet and half of the Championship’s 24 clubs have gambling groups as their main shirt sponsor too.

Sports-related gambling ads are an important source of revenue for Sky and BT Sport which helps pay for the sky-high rights fees they cough up to show live games.

On top of all this, pretty much every website, especially those with football or sporting content, takes its advertising and often relies on it for its very existence. Gambling used to eke out a sort of parasitic living, like a wasp gall on football’s mighty oak, but now the situation is reversed. Football lives off gambling.

But betting is not a normal industry. It is killing people, it is devastating people’s lives and those of their loved ones too. The problems the gambling industry creates are well known and worries about its reach into everyday life have been raised in the UK’s parliament.

There are estimated to be between 250 and 650 gambling-related suicides every year in the UK, a minimum of one every working day. Someone right now is reaching the end of their tether and they’ll still be getting texts encouraging them to place another bet.

But it isn’t just about death. It’s about the slow and prolonged destroying of lives. About turning people into thieves and stealing to feed their addiction. It is about depression and anxiety. It’s about being awake at night in a cold sweat about the debt you’re in.

It’s about lying and deceit. It’s about the shame. It’s even about ruining your love for football. Many report that they cannot enjoy a game anymore without having a bet on, their brain chemistry is so altered by the stimulation of gambling.

When a drug is destructive and addictive, it is usually either outright illegal or only available to be administered by professionals, to at least try and protect the potential user from harm.

However, gambling addicts are breaking no laws. There’s no outward sign that they’re hooked, nor any indication that they’re being sucked into ‘the wrong crowd’. Often the first time any of their friends and family know about it is when they get a call out of the blue from the police to say they have taken their life.

But gambling is everywhere. It is inescapable. If it’s your drug, you’d have to turn off the TV, the radio, your phone and never buy any publication, to avoid the come hither temptation of gambling, so entrenched has it become in modern life.

However, unless you know someone who has a gambling problem, it is totally hidden. So hidden, we might not even realise what a problem it is.

I got an email this week from a fella called James Grimes: “I’m a recovering gambling addict, having been targeted and essentially groomed by the gambling industry for 12 years. It took me to the brink of suicide but fortunately I’m now three years without a bet. In that time, I founded a campaign called The Big Step (@the_bigstep on Twitter), where groups of people harmed by gambling walk to football clubs that have gambling partners — calling for an end to all gambling advertising, sponsorship, and promotion in football.

“We are in a very pivotal time for gambling reform in the UK and the toxic relationship between football and gambling is being examined during the ongoing review of the outdated Gambling Act. We are talking to clubs, politicians, media, and the public about the day-to-day harm of the gamblification of football but the reality is, it’s probably as bad as it’s ever been and like many things, exacerbated for the worse by Covid.”

The industry knows there’s a problem and that it looks bad, which is why those ‘take a break from betting’ ads are running. Then there’s the fatuous, widely-derided, pathetic and knowingly pointless “when the fun stops, stop” mantra.

This witless advice is not needed by those without a problem and is unable to be heeded by those who do. As my correspondent James says, “I vividly remember laughing out loud when I was smashing notes into a machine and a pop-up came up saying ‘please gamble responsibly’.”

The Big Step is calling for “an end to gambling advertising, sponsorship and promotion in football and for football clubs to deliver preventative education, awareness, and signposting in their community”.

Everyone knows this is a big problem. Yes, there is denial and ignorance about it, but no-one seriously questions the massive growth of betting advertising in sport and especially football hasn’t led to a growth in problem gambling.

In the last 15 years, the interweaving of gambling into football has been so profound that we almost do not see it any more. The growth of the statistics industry is as much down to the betting industry as it is managers and clubs wanting to know how well players are performing. The deeper the stats go, the more there is to gamble on. The integration of one with the other in a mutual feeding loop is total.

This imperialistic colonisation of football happened in full view and no-one spoke out against it until the whole industry was mainlining its drug and now feels like it cannot do without it. But when it comes to sponsorship, this is not true. The Premier League stands to lose £70m without sponsorship, which isn’t even the cost of two Joelintons.

Frankly, these numbers are peanuts. That we are prepared to see people’s lives ruined or ended in return for this money is nothing short of appalling. EFL chairman Rick Parry says clubs can’t afford to lose this money. This just isn’t true. All it would take is a much-needed tweak to their financial structure.

The wage bill in the Championship is somewhere around £860m. The average pay is £29,000 per week. Pay players just 5% less — £27,500 — and you’ve made up the sponsorship shortfall. See? Easy. Job done.

Not one club’s performance will be worse for that 5% wage cut. Frankly, wages need to come down as it is. Why? Because in 2018, 107% of all Championship income was spent on wages, and clubs lost £462m as a result. Wage inflation is out of control, all gambling sponsorship is doing is fuelling it.

In the Premier League, £70m (£3.5m per club) is routinely thrown away on useless players and their wages every year. It is small change in a league where clubs enjoy £3.1bn income per year just for being in the league.

So don’t listen to the protests — it is very, very affordable for the Premier League and EFL to outlaw betting company advertisements on shirts, in grounds, in programmes: everywhere.

For other organisations, especially smaller operations, which benefit from advertising money from betting companies, why not mandate a levy on the betting industry to cover the shortfall to those companies in a transition period as they wean themselves off the funding? Gambling companies can, after all, still take bets on football — all we’re doing here is making advertising of their brands illegal — so it seems only right they should pay a substantial fee to the industry that they profit from so hugely.

The broadcast industry pays what it pays for rights fees in part because of the income from gambling. If it cannot show those ads, they will simply have to pay less for rights fees. This is not a bad thing. The only effect will be to reduce player wages at a time when deflationary pressure on club expenditure is badly needed.

The terrible fact is this is an industry whose business model is built on addiction. GambleAware estimated last week that 86% of profits come from just 5% of customers. This ensures that potential addicts are constantly searched for and targeted (some might say groomed) and once hooked, they are kept hooked for as long as possible.

In any other walk of life we’d call that exploitation but somehow, so normalised has the extreme lifestyle choice of constant gambling become, that we do not see it that way. The endless adverts have made it seem normal and natural to think about putting a bet on before, during and after a game.

Some paint victims as weak, or lacking in moral fibre. Others see no reason why their gambling pastime should be restricted by the problems of a few addicts. But every problem gambler starts off thinking they are in control, that they won’t fall prey to its temptations and compulsive behaviour.

Many want gambling outlawed altogether. It’s not hard to see why, but it is probably unworkable to do so and would just drive it underground. At this stage we need to clip its wings. Remove it from our eyeballs and limit the destruction it can cause, via legislation.

Football can certainly afford to do so. We let this monster off the leash not knowing or not caring what damage it would do. Now we know. Banning all gambling advertising, in all forms, won’t break the industry but it might stop the industry breaking us.