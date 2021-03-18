Much changed Ireland U21s welcome 14 new faces

Jim Crawford includes a fresh batch of talent for friendly with Wales
Much changed Ireland U21s welcome 14 new faces

Mason O'Malley of Scunthorpe United 

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 16:08

It's a fresh new dawn for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 side with Jim Crawford calling in 14 uncapped players for next week's friendly with Wales.

The next generation of young talent includes first calls at this level for Conor Grant, Dawson Devoy, Shane Flynn, Alex Gilbert, Oisin McEntee, Conor Noss, Andrew Omobamidele, Ademipo Odubeko, Lewis Richards, Dan Rose, Louis Watson and Tyreik Wright.

Scunthorpe United’s Mason O’Malley is also included in an Irish international squad for the first time.

Bohemians pair Dawson Devoy and Andy Lyons join Bray Wanderers’ Brian Maher as the three home-based players.

Jim Crawford’s new-look squad will meet-up in the UK next week as part of a four-day training camp and friendly at Colliers Park in Wrexham.

Speaking about his selection, Jim Crawford said: “This is an exciting group and myself and the coaching staff are really looking forward to working with them.

“It’s an opportunity for those coming into the Under-21s for the first time to see what it means to compete at this level and the standards that are required.

“I’ve no doubt the players who have already been in with us will welcome the new faces. Many would have played together for Ireland at younger age groups and this helps their transition to Under-21s international football."

The Wales friendly will be the first look at Crawford’s team ahead of a possible summer tournament and September’s Euro qualifiers away to Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg.

Crawford added: “I’m expecting the Wales game to be a tough test against a talented side.

“It’s our aim to qualify for the European Championships. We want to qualify in style by playing an attractive brand of football that we can all be proud of. Next week we go to work to achieve that.” 

Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad 

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Dan Rose (Schalke 04) 

Defenders: Shane Flynn (Leicester City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich Town on loan from Arsenal), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers on loan from Celtic), Mason O’Malley (Scunthorpe United), Lewis Richards (Wolves).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Conor Grant (Rochdale), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Brentford), Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louis Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee on loan from Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Carlisle United on loan from Rotherham United), Ademipo Odubeko (West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Walsall on loan from Aston Villa).

The game can be viewed on the Welsh FA social media channels on Friday, March 26, at 1pm.

More in this section

Stephen Kenny 16/11/2020 Stephen Kenny: Caoimhin Kelleher and James McClean in battle to be fit for World Cup qualifiers
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Stamford Bridge Chelsea reach Champions League quarter-finals after win over Atletico Madrid
Germany Soccer Champions League Holders Bayern Munich ease past Lazio to book place in Champions League last eight
#republic of ireland mnt
Aaron Connolly File Photo

Connolly sanctioned by Brighton after coronavirus breach

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up