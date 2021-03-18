Connolly sanctioned by Brighton after coronavirus breach

Connolly sanctioned by Brighton after coronavirus breach

Brighton and Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly. 

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 15:05
Tom Nolan

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has been sanctioned by the club for a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly invited a woman into a house in which he had been staying.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter said: "It's something we have dealt with internally, the club is dealing with it.

"Clearly a mistake has been made. Our position is quite clear. The players know their responsibilities, they know what they should or shouldn't be doing.

"Aaron's made a mistake, we've dealt with that and we have to move on. He's a human being. These things happen.

"Clearly it's not something we're happy about, but it's been dealt with."

More in this section

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Stamford Bridge Chelsea reach Champions League quarter-finals after win over Atletico Madrid
Germany Soccer Champions League Holders Bayern Munich ease past Lazio to book place in Champions League last eight
SOCCER JPL D21 RSCA ANDERLECHT VS WAASLAND-BEVEREN Josh Cullen: 'When Vincent Kompany wants to sign you it's a compliment in itself'
Stephen Kenny 16/11/2020

Stephen Kenny: Caoimhin Kelleher and James McClean in battle to be fit for World Cup qualifiers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up