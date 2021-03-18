Connolly sanctioned by Brighton after coronavirus breach

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly has been sanctioned by the club for a breach of coronavirus restrictions.
The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly invited a woman into a house in which he had been staying.
Seagulls manager Graham Potter said: "It's something we have dealt with internally, the club is dealing with it.
"Clearly a mistake has been made. Our position is quite clear. The players know their responsibilities, they know what they should or shouldn't be doing.
"Aaron's made a mistake, we've dealt with that and we have to move on. He's a human being. These things happen.
"Clearly it's not something we're happy about, but it's been dealt with."