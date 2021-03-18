Stephen Kenny calls on Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu in 29-man squad

Four goalkeepers have been named as Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher, who is in line to make his international debut, is an injury doubt
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 29-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 13:06

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 29-player squad for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Serbia and Luxembourg.

Ireland round off the international window by facing World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly in Hungary.

Four goalkeepers have been named as Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher, who is in line to make his international debut, is an injury doubt.

Manchester City starlet Gavin Bazunu, impressing on loan at Rochdale, gets his first senior call. Mark Travers and Kieran O'Hara are the other options.

Aaron Connolly is also an injury doubt but is named in the 29-man squad.

With Norwich striker Adam Idah unavailable through injury, there is a first call under Kenny for Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott, currently on loan at Ipswich. While Shane Long, on loan at Bournemouth from Southampton, is recalled.

There is an expected promotion for Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen. 

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht). Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

