Ireland blow as Adam Idah to miss World Cup qualifiers

Ireland have been dealt a blow ahead of their upcoming Word Cup 2022 qualifying double header with the news striker Adam Idah is set to go undergo surgery on a hernia problem.

Ireland face Serbia on March 24 and Luxembourg on March 27 and manager Stephen Kenny is already without West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph, Sheffield United centre-back John Egan, and Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy. Yesterday Norwich boss Daniel Farke revealed further bad news for Kenny, ahead of the Championship leaders’ trip to Nottingham Forest tonight (kick-off 7pm).

“It’s quite likely Idah will see another specialist this week and likely he needs surgery,” Farke said. “If that’s the case, we’ll do it straight away and he won’t be available for Republic of Ireland over the international break.

“He could be available two weeks after surgery if everything works, or it could be up to four or five weeks.”

Norwich are seven points clear at the top of the Championship going into tonight’s game against Forest at the City grounds.

Last night Watford kept up the pressure on the Canaries, rattling off an eighth win from their last nine matches following a 4-1 romp at Rotherham.

Brentford’s automatic promotion hopes suffered a blow when they squandered a two-goal lead as Derby hit back to earn a 2-2 draw at Pride Park.

Brentford led through an Ivan Toney penalty and a Sergi Canos strike.

But Derby, with young Irishman Jason Knight in midfield were transformed after the break and reduced the arrears through Lee Gregory before fellow half-time substitute Louis Sibley curled in a superb equaliser with three minutes remaining.

Bournemouth got back in the play-off picture with a 3-0 win over Swansea. Shane Long did not feature for the Cherries, while Conor Hourihane was taken off by Swansea with 10 minutes to play.

Middlesbrough moved to within five points of the Championship play-off zone by piling further frustration on Preston with a 2-0 win at the Riverside Stadium.

Referee Oliver Langford sent off captain and Ireland midfielder Alan Brownein the first half for lashing out at Boro’s Sam Morsy.

Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff continued their stuttering recent form, drawing 0-0 at home to Stoke, while Luton beat Coventry 2-0.

Tonight Birmingham host Reading in Lee Bowyer’s first match in charge since replacing Aitor Karanka, who stepped down on Tuesday.

QPR face Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday meet Huddersfield, and Bristol City travel to Blackburn.