Derby defeat a distant memory as Man City waltz to victory over Borussia Monchengladbach

Man City 2 Borussia Monchengladbach 0

Pep Guardiola was unimpressed by Oleksandr Zinchenko’s pre-match claim that Manchester City players believe they can win English football’s first ever quadruple this season but every passing week adds credibility to the Ukranian’s prediction.

Hopelessly outclassed German opponents were certainly never going to get in the way of City and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals last night as Guardiola looks to win the competition for the first time in a decade.

But the shock derby defeat to United at the start of the month looks an increasingly distant memory as Guardiola’s side coasted to a third straight victory and the 24th win in their last 25 games.

Even allowing for the paucity of quality in a Borussia team that had lost seven and drawn one of its last eight games, City made ridiculously light work of settling this second leg tie.

Everton await in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final, City have a date with Jose Mourinho and Tottenham in next month’s Carabao Cup final, and the league title is all but decided.

Which leaves the Champions League — the Holy Grail on both Guardiola’s and City’s wishlist — as the major issue for City to address, although Borussia were unlikely to offer any sort of challenge after the English side had won the “away” leg 2-0.

And, within 18 minutes, 2-0 had become 4-0 with Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan on the mark and, not for the first time, Guardiola’s decision to start without a recognised specialist striker on the field fully vindicated.

Bernardo Silva filled the role of the “false nine” although such arbitrary and nominal issues as positions and titles are hardly important given the interchangeable nature of City’s style of football and the versatility of Guardiola’s players.

Phil Foden had already missed one good opening, flicking an unconvincing effort at the keeper from Joao Cancelo’s pass, by the time De Bruyne opened the scoring on 12 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez had a hand in the goal, rolling the ball to the Belgian on the edge of the area and De Bruyne deposited a stunning left-foot finish into the top corner.

With City enjoying that dominant first-leg lead, even the loss of their home-field advantage was never going to be an issue after such a start and the purpose with which they played, both with and without the ball, underlined the gulf between the two teams even before they doubled their lead on the night.

Foden carved out this goal with an excellent run from inside his own half and a through pass which Gundogan gathered before shoving the ball past the advancing keeper.

There could have been more, of course. Gundogan could not quite connect with a Mahrez pass and Yann Sommer blocked before the keeper saved comfortably from a Mahrez near-post shot and a De Bruyne free-kick.

City's control was utter but at least Borussia were much improved on their desultory first-leg performance and Ederson actually had to make meaningful saves from a deflected Breel Embolo shot and a decent effort from Marcus Thuram.

Indeed, the game had quickly followed the same pattern as so many of their domestic contests — save, obviously, for the recent shock derby defeat — in which City players’ only incentive was to try and impress Guardiola enough to stake a claim for a place in the more meaningful games to come.

Mahrez, one of the players who may be looking over his shoulder in weeks to come, was then denied by the keeper after being set up by Fernandinho and then had a chance created by an outrageous piece of skill from Foden but, again, failed to beat Sommer.

Guardiola’s only interest as the half wore on was resting players for the tests to come — Cancelo and Rodri the first Blues to rest up ahead of the Goodison trip before Ruben Dias, Gundogan, and Silva followed.

MAN CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson 7; Walker 6, Stones 6, Dias 7 (Laporte 69, 6), Cancelo 7 (Zinchenko 63, 6); Rodri 6 (Fernandinho 63, 6), Gundogan 7 (Sterling 69, 6); Mahrez 6, De Bruyne 7, Foden 8; Silva 7 (Aguero 74, 6).

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH (4-2-3-1): Sommer 7; Lainer 6, Ginter 5, Elvedi 6 (Jantschke 88), Bensebaini 5; Zakaria 5, Neuhaus 5; Hofmann 5, Stindl 5 (Traore 80), Thuram 6 (Plea 65, 5); Embolo 7 (Wolf 65, 5).

Referee: S Karasev (Russia) 7.