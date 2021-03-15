Jota back to haunt Wolves as Reds dig it out at Molineux

Wolves 0 Liverpool 1

Molineux has been happy hunting ground for Liverpool down the years and so it proved again as a player Wolverhampton Wanderers used to call their own put them to the sword.

Diogo Jota returned to the club that sold him for €52.4m last September to score his first goal at the stadium since July 12 last year.

But there will be calls to review the new law of flagging offsides late after a sickening late injury to Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Worryingly, Patricio stayed down after it appeared his captain Conor Coady’s knee appeared to hit the goalkeeper’s head as they tried to keep Mohamed Salah’s shot out before it went in the net.

"He's okay. He's conscious," said Wolves boss Nuno Esperito Santo after the game. "He's going to recover so everything is going to be okay."

But Salah was fractionally offside and, as is the new rule, the referee’s assistant waited until the move was dead until flagging, which if he had been allowed to flag at the time of the offence might have prevented the injury.

This is the famous old ground where Bob Paisley won his first League title in 1976 and where Alun Evans returned to score twice in a 6-0 win in 1968 for Bill Shankly’s side weeks after becoming Britain’s most costliest teenager at £100,000.

Liverpool hadn’t lost at Molineux in seven visits, since August 1981, yet that record was tempered by failing to score in eight of their past 13 league matches and this was no walk in the park for them.

Wolves are notoriously slow starters but that wasn’t the case at a high-tempo, fast-flowing first 45 minutes from both teams.

The momentum of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson gathering Adama Traore’s cross ended up clattering Nelson Semedo, but there no great protests for a penalty from the home side.

Wolves created the first real chance. Ruben Neves turned Thiago Alcántara in the centre circle and found Traore in space.

He turned away from his man and fed Nelson Semedo, galloping on the overlap.

The former Barcelona man cut inside and whipped in a left-footed shot that Alisson palmed away.

Liverpool hit back. Sadio Mane wriggled clear of the Wolves defence and went round Rui Patricio only to be driven too wide.

By the time he finally got his shot away, Wolves had got numbers back and the effort was blocked.

With Wolves sniffing them out at every opportunity, Liverpool had to wait a while before the next chance.

When it came, Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a cross and Mane sent a full-length diving header just wide.

Their tails up, Wolves went at Liverpool again. Jonny got to the byeline and crossed to Neves, unmarked coming in from the edge of the box.

The midfielder had time to take a couple of touches before letting fly with a fierce volley that flew wide.

Liverpool’s reply was swift and deadly.

Wolves lost possession from a throw-in, Mane surged towards the box and found Salah.

The ball was played back to Mane who found Jota, who fired a low shot from 16 yards that Patricio got a hand to but it squirmed past him into the net.

Patricio will be blamed after being beaten at his near post, but the power of the shot would have tested the reflexes any goalkeeper.

Back came Wolves as they found their second half legs.

Liverpool failed to clear a corner, Romain Saiss crossed and former Liverpool defender Coady headed up and wide instead of down.

There was a scare for Liverpool when Joao Moutinho went down in the box after a shove from Alexander-Arnold, but bizarrely, no action taken.

In a rare attack by Liverpool, their next attack almost yielded a second goal.

Salah outpaced Coady and managed to squeeze in an angled shot that Patricio had to palm away.

With action at both ends, Wolves substitutes Fabio Silva and Morgan Gibbs-White combined to send the latter away but Ozan Kabak got back to divert the ball back to Alisson.

Liverpool thought they had got a second goal in the 87th minute when Salah stroked the ball home but the Egyptian forward had strayed just offside.

That was the incident that saw the injury to Patricio.

There was a delay of over 10 minutes while the Portugal No 1 underwent treatment and was finally loaded on to a stretcher.

Wolves will be hoping Patricio is OK but Liverpool will be relieved at getting back to winning ways after six defeats in seven.

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio 8 (Ruddy 90+10 mins, 6); Saiss 7, Coady © 6, Boly 8; Semedo 7 (Gibbs-White 84 mins, 6), Neves 8 (Dendoncker 76 mins, 6), Moutinho 7, Jonny 8; Traore 6, Jose 5 (Silva 70 mins, 6), Neto 7.

Substitutes: Hoever, Vitinha, Kilman, Marques.

Booked: Neves, Saiss.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 8; Alexander-Arnold 7, Phillips 7, Kabak 7, Robertson 7; Thiago Alcántara 6 (Keita 67 mins, 6), Fabinho 7, Wijnaldum 6 (Milner 67 mins, 6); Salah 7, Jota 7 (Oxlade-Chamberlain 82 mins, 6), Mané 7.

Substitutes: Adrián, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R Williams, N Williams.

Booked: Thiago Alcántara.

Referee: Craig Pawson 7/10