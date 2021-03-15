Dublin glimmer of hope as Uefa extend deadline for Euro 2020 host cities

Uefa is seeking an average of 50% attendance during the pan-European event, with 25% as the minimum requirement
The Aviva Stadium. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 23:00
John Fallon

Dublin has been offered a glimmer of hope of retaining its European Championship hosting rights after Uefa extended a final decision on the format until April 20.

The 12 cities due to host games in June had been requested by the European governing body to provide assurances from their health authorities about an improving Covid-19 outlook.

Uefa is seeking an average of 50% attendance during the pan-European event, with 25% as the minimum requirement. That equates to 12,000 fans inside Aviva Stadium.

“We have set a deadline of April 20 for the final decision on the Euros,” said Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin yesterday.

“We have several scenarios, but the one guarantee we can make is that the option of playing any Euro 2020 match in an empty stadium is off the table. Every host must guarantee there will be fans at their games.

"The ideal scenario would be for everything to remain as originally planned, so to play in 12 already determined cities. But, if that is not possible, then it will be played in ten or 11 countries if one or more cities and stadiums do not meet the required conditions.”

Sources stress there is no way that the National Public Heath Emergency Team (Nphet) can guarantee the FAI sufficient easing of lockdown restrictions to permit 12,000 fans by Uefa’s initial deadline of April 7, all but ruling Dublin out for staging their four group games. Bilbao and Glasgow were the two other cities in danger of being stripped of their fixtures.

However, the struggle to suppress Covid-19 cases across the Continent, coupled with delay in the vaccination roll-out compounded by concerns over the AstraZeneca dose, has raised concerns about most host venues meeting the criteria.

Uefa recently rebuffed an offer from British prime minister Boris Johnson to host the 24-nation tournament in its entirety but that may have to be revisited if Ceferin maintains his vow to have supporters.

London’s Wembley Stadium is due to stage the semi-finals and final of the showpiece, which was postponed by 12 months once the pandemic took hold across Europe. English stadia are allowed to have crowds of 10,000 from mid-May for the last weekend of Premier League action.

Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome, and Saint Petersburg are the other cities who earned the right to co-host the event, a brainchild of former Uefa President Michel Platini to celebrate 60 years of the tournament.

Uefa have shifted the date to coincide with their annual congress meeting. The summit will also elect Uefa’s executive committee, including the vacancy left by the demise of former FAI chief executive John Delaney, while Irish FA president David Martin will learn if he’s successful in his bid to represent the UK home nations as a Fifa vice-president.

