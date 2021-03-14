Arteta: Dropping Aubameyang sustains Arsenal’s foundation as Mourinho fumes at Spurs and referee

Erik Lamela scored a goal for the ages and then got himself sent off as Tottenham’s top-four hopes took a battering from an inspired Arsenal side.

Lamela’s rabona goal was Tottenham’s only first-half shot before Arsenal responded either side of the break through Martin Ødegaard’s first Premier League strike and a disputed Alex Lacazette penalty. The French striker was only leading the attack and wearing an armband as captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for reportedly turning up late to a pre-match team meeting.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to confirm the nature of Aubameyang’s indiscretion afterwards. He said: “It was really hard to drop Auba, but necessary. We made a decision and draw a line and move on. I will never disclose what happened, but it is over. He is still our captain and best player. I hope he accepts that too, as these are the foundations for us to be happy and successful.”

Tottenham are now six points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea and only four ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side. The gap at the top could have been narrower after a dramatic finish in which Tottenham captain Harry Kane struck a free-kick against a post and Davinson Sanchez had his rebound cleared by Gabriel’s diving header.

Arsenal had hit the woodwork twice already, so were good value for their win even though they then had to negotiate a very nervy five minutes of added time.

Arteta added: “We were really strong and started confidently. But we managed the game so badly in the last 10 minutes and were lucky not to concede a goal. It was a big lesson to come through that. I have not seen the penalty decision back, but everyone is saying it is a penalty.”

Try telling that to a furious Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho. He was angry with his players, himself, and referee Michael Oliver.

“If you play for Tottenham, you are a big player,” he said. “I’m not pointing fingers at any individual player, but all of us — including myself.

“In the first half, we were poor. Defending bad. No intensity or pressing. Some important players hiding. Really bad. In the second half, we only had space to improve, which we did.

“We were the best team in the second half, and made changes to try to win the game until that incident which I do not even want to call a penalty. The only thing worse than our first half was Michael Oliver’s decision on the penalty.

“Players get tired, coaches get tired, maybe referees get tired too. My record with Michael Oliver on penalties with Chelsea, United, and Tottenham is unlucky.”

Tottenham could have been three goals behind when they took the lead with a remarkable 33rd-minute goal. Gareth Bale drove a long, high cross from right to left, Sergio Reguilon squared it to Lucas Moura and his short pass found Lamela who scored with a rabona finish — a curling shot struck with his left foot curling around the back of his right.

The Argentine, on for the injured Son Heung-Min, had previous with such skills in the Europa League a few years ago. This was pure genius.

Arsenal’s deserved equaliser came, unsurprisingly, from the left side of the pitch which they dominated throughout. Kieran Tierney ghosted past an off-the-pace Bale and Matt Doherty once again. His cross was turned in by Ødegaard’s low left shot — with the help of a deflection off Toby Alderweireld.

A rash moment in the Tottenham defence led to Lacazette scoring Arsenal’s second. Sanchez took the Frenchman out after the striker had got his shot away. Replays showed the Arsenal striker had lost balance in the act of shooting before he was taken out. He then had a quick chat with fellow countryman Lloris and duly sent him the wrong way to score his 12th goal of the season.

Lacazette said afterwards: “It was an important win, but stressful. This is our problem. When we are winning, we struggle to manage the game at the end.

“We need to improve. But we won. It is important to win this type of game. We are lucky to get the penalty. Back in the days, I have taken a lot of penalties against him [Hugo Lloris], but I was confident.”

Tottenham had no option but to try to get forward, but Lamela was rightly sent off with 15 minutes to go when he received a second yellow for leading with his arm on Tierney.

Tottenham were better with 10 men as Arsenal retreated to hang on for Arteta’s first North London derby win at his third attempt.

ARSENAL: Leno 6, Cedric 7, Luiz 6, Gabriel 7, Tierney 8, Partey 7, Smith-Rowe 7 (Willian 77), Saka 6 (Pepe 45), Ødegaard 7, Xhaka 7, Lacazette 7 (Elneny 88).

Subs not used: Bellerin, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Holding, Chambers, Ryan.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 6, Doherty 5, Sanchez 5, Alderweireld 6, Reguilon 6, Hojbjerg 5, Ndombele 5 (Alli 62), Moura 6, Bale 6 (Sissoko 57), Son 5 (Lamela), Kane 6.

Subs not used: Hart, Winks, Dier, Aurier, Davies, Vinicius

Referee: Michael Oliver 6