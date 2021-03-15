New keeper Alessio Abibi an instant hit as Dundalk's foreign legion begins to settle

If the aim for any new signing is to make an instant impact then Dundalk can be happy with the contributions made by a handful of their new arrivals on Friday as the Lilywhites pipped Shamrock Rovers in the President’s Cup.

Scottish midfielder Sam Stanton and English striker Junior Ogedu-Ozokwe punched in with relatively routine shifts but the Latvian wing-back Raivis Jurkovskis was dangerous going forward even if Liam Scales left him with twisted blood for the Rovers goal.

The two to really stand out were the Faroese defender Sonni Nattestad who opened the scoring with a header before being harshly sent off, and the Albanian-Italian keeper Alessio Abibi whose save from Roberto Lopes in the shootout settled the tie.

“It was a crazy game,” said Abibi. “I didn’t even know it went straight to penalties. When the 90 minutes finished, I went to the bench and they told me ‘now you can be the hero’. We showed we can do a great season.”

Abibi had already saved Rovers’ fourth spot-kick, from Rory Gaffney. All the more impressive given the fact that he couldn't feel his hands with the cold after 70 minutes.

The 24-year old shivered uncontrollably as he spoke to the media, the massive boiler jacket on his back yet to take effect after a wet and windy evening at Tallaght Stadium that couldn’t spoil an entertaining game.

Rovers, with their own newbies settling in, had far more of the ball and laid siege to the Dundalk third for long periods but the Louth side has searched more distant horizons for recruits so it may take them a tad longer to settle.

Abibi was aware of Dundalk prior to his signing thanks to the club’s place in last season’s Europa League stages and the presence of Filippo Giovagnoli who initiated the signing.

Giovagnoli has since been designated as a ‘coach’ and Shane Keegan as the ‘team manager’ but it seems as if the Laois native, who says he has final say in picking the side, has taken a similar shine to a man who he described on Friday as a bit ‘mad’.

“I’m crazy? Yeah, I’m happy to be crazy tonight. Did he say I’m crazy? It is because if you saw me during the penalties, I was enjoying this moment. I wasn’t, like, scared but I like to enjoy every moment and we play for this to enjoy. Maybe for this, he says I’m crazy.”

Dundalk kick off their 2021 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign this Saturday away to a Sligo Rovers side that is expected to make a strong fist of this latest campaign. Champions Shamrock Rovers hot St Patrick’s Athletic in Tallaght the evening before.