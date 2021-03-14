Risk and reward: Mikel Arteta's stand on Aubameyang proves a masterstroke

If pressed to choose the most ruthless disciplinarian between Mikel Arteta and Jose Mourinho, few would have chosen the Arsenal man ahead of a North London derby which meant so much to both clubs - but he proved us all wrong.

Arteta’s decision to bench captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for arriving late at the Emirates provided a real insight into his managerial style before his tactical nous earned a victory that justified the decision.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s main man, their top scorer with 14 goals and had scored six in his previous seven appearances going into this fixture – but he sat stern-faced on the sidelines, an unused sub as Alexandre Lacazette took his place and his armband.

It strengthened Arteta’s grip on his squad, and his job, that Lacazette went on to score a perfect penalty to win the game – one that Auba no doubt would have taken had he been on the pitch – and that his players looked inspired even without their talisman.

"He was going to start the game, we had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on," Arteta said before kick-off. "We have a process that we have to respect for every game and that's it."

It’s a sign of the growing steel being instilled into a football club which has been seen as too soft both on the pitch and off in recent years. A club where high-earning players under-performed and never paid the price. Not now.

There is an increasing edge to Arsenal, highlighted by the way Arteta refused to play Mesut Ozil despite a clamour from some supporters, by the way he shipped out other squad members who had been around too long, and now by his handling of Aubameyang’s lack of professionalism, too.

He also was not afraid to make a big decision at half-time when, with the score 1-1, he took off fan favourite Bukayo Saka to bring on Nicolas Pepe in his place; and that decision also reaped dividends with the Frenchman influential as Arsenal went on to clinch a famous victory, Arteta’s first as manager of a North London derby.

There were still wobbles as Arsenal panicked in the latter stages, even after Erik Lamela had been sent off for the visitors. But Tottenham were punished for being so defence-minded in the opening stages and in that sense Arteta won the tactical battle against an opposing manager who is not used to losing to Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela (left) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday March 14, 2021.

It’s a big moment, too, in the history of this fixture. The balance of this derby has swung significantly towards Spurs in recent times, and St Totteringham’s Day – the moment in the season when Arsenal were guaranteed to finish above their rivals – is well in the past.

In those times, before Arsene Wenger went out of fashion, Arsenal fans came to take for granted that their side would win the North London derby and challenge for trophies while Spurs slipped down the table, even when they threatened a revival.

By the time that Mauricio Pochettino arrived, the Argentine was visibly and verbally frustrated that fans seemed to care more about beating Arsenal than winning silverware – and Mourinho has continued the same line.

He spoke pointedly ahead of the match about not ‘looking down’ to Arsenal and only focusing on moving up the table, and then suggested that without fans in the ground his players ‘didn’t feel the rivalry so big’.

Despite that, there’s no doubt the rivalry remains intense at a time when both teams are fighting to reach the top six and focusing on trying to win the Europa League.

What was strange here was that Spurs ,who have been playing with a greater attacking emphasis recently, chose to sit back in the opening 45 minutes, handing Arsenal so much possession – and so much space down the left flank.

The fact that the visitors scored on the break through Lamela’s stunning rabona made you wonder if Mourinho was employing the same ‘rope a dope’ tactics that saw his team dominated in the same fixture at home earlier in the campaign, but still win with ruthless counter-attack goals from Son and Kane.

But it surely was not the plan for Kane to barely touch the ball in a largely one-sided 45 minutes which ended with Arsenal earning a deserved equaliser through Martin Odegaard. Or for Spurs to allow Arsenal further hope in the second half as they gave away a penalty. Or that Lamela should lose his discipline and be handed two yellow cards.

For Arteta, who pre-empted Mourinho’s attempt to block up the left flank after the break by asking Pepe to stay wide on the right, it is a huge victory that underlines he has the ability to take Arsenal higher up the table with a team spirit and team pattern that is growing by the week.

It also justifies his decision to punish Aubameyang and leaves nobody in any doubt that he is not a man to be toyed with – whether you are a player or an opposition manager.