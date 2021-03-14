Erik Lamela goes from hero to villain as Arsenal claim derby spoils

Arsenal 2 Tottenham 1

Erik Lamela scored a goal for the ages and then got himself sent off as Tottenham's top four hopes took a deserved battering by an inspired Arsenal side.

Lamela's Rabona goal was Tottenham's only serious shot on target as Arsenal responded with goals either side of half time from Martin Odegaard and Alex Lacazette. The French striker was only leading the attack as captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for turning up late to a pre-match team meeting.

Tottenham are now six points shy of fourth-placed Chelsea and only four ahead of Mikel Arteta's side, who can now say they are clear of any relegation danger on 41 points!

The gap could have been narrower after a dramatic finish in which Tottenham captain Harry Kane struck a free-kick against a post and Davinson had his rebound cleared off the line by Gabriel's remarkable diving header.

Arsenal had hit the woodwork twice already so were good value for their win as they then had to negotiate a nervy five minutes of added time.

Tottenham took the lead with a remarkable 33rd minute goal. Gareth Bale drove a high long cross from right to left, Sergio Reguilon squared it to Lucas Moura and his short pass found Lamela who scored with a Rabona finish – a curling shot struck with his left foot curling around the back of his right.

If the Argentine had not got previous with such skills in the Europa League a few years ago it would be tempting to call him lucky. This was just genius. Either that, or he can't kick with his right foot.

Arsenal's deserved equaliser came, unsurprisingly, from the left as Kieran Tierney ghosted past Bale and Matt Doherty once again. His cross was turned in by Odegaard's low left shot – with the help of a deflection off Toby Alderweireld.

A rash moment in the Tottenham defence led to Lacazette scoring Arsenal's second. Sanchez took the French striker out in the act of shooting and was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card and the spot kick decision. The Arsenal striker then had a quick chat with fellow countryman Lloris and duly sent him the wrong way to score his 12th goal of the season.

Tottenham had no option but to try and get forward and add to their only shot on goal to Arsenal's 11. Instead they tried to kick their way back into it and Lamela was rightly sent off with 15 minutes to go when he received a second yellow card for a foul on Tierney.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Cedric 7, Luiz 6, Gabriel 7, Tierney 8, Partey 7, Smith-Rowe 7 (Willian 77), Saka 6 (Pepe 45), Odegaard 7, Xhaka 7, Lacazette 7 (Elneny 88).

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Doherty 5, Sanchez 5, Alderweireld 6, Reguilon 6, Hojbjerg 5, Ndombele 5 (Alli 62), Moura 6, Bale 6 (Sissoko 57), Son 5 (Lamela), Kane 6.

Referee: Michael Oliver 6.