Aaron Connolly allegations don't stop Brighton claiming important Premier League win

Southampton 1 (Adams 27) Brighton 2 (Dunk 16, Trossard 56)

Brighton have launched an investigation into allegations Aaron Connolly broke Covid-19 lockdown rules.

A report this weekend claimed Ireland international Connolly, 21, invited a woman to house earlier this month. The story emerged ahead of Brighton’s visit to Southampton which Connolly missed because of a cracked rib, and the club insists they are taking the allegations seriously.

“The matter will be fully investigated internally and dealt with in the appropriate manner,” said a club spokesman. “The club has repeatedly made clear to all players and staff the need to comply with the lockdown rules, and made clear to the players the added need to comply with additional measures to keep them and their families safe.”

Without Connolly, Graham Potter’s side registered a vital victory that moved them three points off the bottom three and ended a concerning run of five league games without a win. Against a Southampton side enduring an even worse run of results, however, they delivered a performance that Potter, the manager, insisted allows them to look forward to the remainder of the season with increased belief.

Having struggled in front of goal so often, Brighton managed to score twice for the first time in 11 league games with Leandro Trossard’s well-worked goal proving decisive after Southampton’s Che Adams had cancelled out Lewis Dunk’s opening goal.

Potter was entitled to feel satisfied with his sides win. They were the better team overall, but Southampton’s poor second half display underlining why they have slumped to 10 defeats in their last 12 league games. The memory of them topping the table in November seems a long time ago and with just seven points separating them from the relegation places.

The manager was clearly frustrated, in particular by the lack of fight and invention demonstrated as they attempted to get back into the game for a second time.

Dunk put Brighton ahead in the 17th minute with an excellent header from Pascal Gross’s corner but Southampton responded well and were level 10 minutes later when an unmarked Adams volleyed in at the far post for his third goal in three games.

Brighton, though, stepped up their efforts in the second half and restored their lead when Trossard finished well after Adam Lallana had played the ball forward to Danny Welbeck whose first time lay-off set up the opening.

Southampton (4-4-2): Forster 7; Walker-Peters 6, Vestergaard 6, Bednarek 7, Bertrand 6; Armstrong 6 (N’Lundulu 86, 6), Diallo 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Minamino 6 (Redmond 65, 6); Tella 5 (Djenepo 67, 6), Adams 7.

Brighton (4-4-2): Sanchez 6; Veltmann 7, White 7, Dunk 7, Burn 6 (Zeqiri 46, 6); Gross 6, Lallana 8, Bissouma 6, Trossard 7 (Moder 85, 6); Maupay 6, Welbeck 7 (Propper 77, 6).

Referee: S Attwell 6