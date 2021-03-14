Brighton investigating Aaron Connolly over alleged breach of Covid lockdown rules

A statement from Brighton said: "We are aware of the allegations made and take them extremely seriously."
Brighton and Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly.

Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 14:40
Robin Edwards

Republic of Ireland international striker Aaron Connolly is being probed by Brighton for allegedly breaking lockdown rules.

Connolly is alleged to have invited a woman to his house, according to reports in the UK.

"The matter will be fully investigated internally and dealt with in the appropriate manner.

“The club has repeatedly made clear to all players and staff the need to comply with the lockdown rules; and made clear to players the added need to comply with additional measures to keep them and their families safe.

“At this stage, we will be making no further comment."

Connolly is currently sidelined by a broken rib looks set to rule him out until after the international break.

