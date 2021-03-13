Ireland's Troy Parrott claims first senior goal to nudge Ipswich into play-off places

YOUNG Irish striker Troy Parrott has claimed his first goal in senior football with the winner for Ipswich over Plymouth in League One.

The Tractor Boys moved above Portsmouth into the play-off places with the 1-0 victory at Portman Road. It was on-loan Tottenham striker Parrott, making his tenth appearance for Ipswich, who struck as early as the fourth minute.

Parrott latched onto a loose pass across his own box by Plymouth’s Adam Lewis, before rounding keeper Mike Cooper and coolly finishing.

"The main thing was the three points, it's important to get them in the hunt for promotion and if we took our chances it could have been two or three in the first half," said the Dubliner.

"If you see the goal, I am nearly out of the picture and had to try and read the pass, concentrate on the touch and finish it."

It was the first win too for new manager Paul Cook who accepted there is room for improvement after watching the players 'dig in' to secure the win.

"We started really well and I was very pleased and impressed. Our shape looked good and we had more penetration going forwards. Probably for about 25/30 minutes, I thought we were really good and we had a couple of good chances to score.

"The game was petering out towards half-time though and I felt Plymouth took control of the game second half if I'm truthful. That's without them ever creating many real good chances though. I thought we were very solid behind the ball. They had the one header second half that the boy's put wide," he tolde the East Anglian Daily Times.

"Defensively we looked very sound against a free-scoring team. With (Luke) Chambers at the back, (James) Wilson, Toto (Nsiala) , Myles Kenlock, I think those lads are really good if we have to dig in and see games out. We've got the capabilities to do that."

Parrott was replaced on the hour.

Meanwhile, Hull extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One to six points with a 2-0 home victory over Oxford.

Keane Lewis-Potter scored in each half - his 10th and 11th goals of the season - as the Tigers made the most of second-placed Peterborough not playing.

Hull's fifth straight win also put them seven points clear of third-placed Lincoln, who were upset 2-1 at home by Rochdale.

Dale started the day in bottom place but Oliver Rathbone and Stephen Humphreys were on target as a first win in 10 games moved them up two places and to within two points of safety.

Morgan Rogers had equalised for Lincoln but it is now only one win in six games for the faltering Imps.

Fourth-placed Sunderland were not in action, with Lee Johnson's side involved in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday.

But Doncaster could not take advantage as lowly Northampton held them 0-0 and it is now only two wins in nine games for Rovers.