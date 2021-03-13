Zaha makes his stand as Palace deepen Baggies' relegation fears 

Eagles star insists: "It doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse."
FALLING DOWN: Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha goes down under the challenge of West Brom'S Kyle Bartley at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 17:55
George Sessions

Premier League: Crystal Palace 1 West Brom 0.

Luka Milivojevic's first-half penalty helped Crystal Palace take another step to safety with a win over relegation-threatened West Brom.

Wilfried Zaha, who pre-match became the first Premier League player not to take the knee, won the spot-kick and Roy Hodgson saw his players keep a third clean sheet from their last four games to secure a vital victory.

It was a different story for the visitors who lacked a cutting edge and look certain to be in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

The Baggies were unchanged while the hosts recalled Zaha in place of Andros Townsend at Selhurst Park.

After Palace's top goalscorer marked his return from a hamstring injury with a cameo at Tottenham last weekend, he was back in the starting XI and it gave him the chance to stand at kick-off instead of taking the knee.

STANDING TALL: Zaha stands while players take a knee prior to the game at Selhurst Park: "It doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse," he said in a statement.

Zaha stated last month the pre-match gesture - brought in by the Premier League in June as an anti-racism message when football resumed - had lost its meaning and in a statement on Saturday insisted "it doesn't matter whether we kneel or stand, some of us still continue to receive abuse."

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, van Aanholt, Ayew (Townsend 84), Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze (Schlupp 74), Benteke, Zaha. 

Subs not used: Butland, Dann, Mateta, Wickham, Batshuayi, Kelly,  Hannam. 

WEST BROM: Johnstone, Furlong, O'Shea, Bartley, Townsend, Yokuslu, Phillips (Snodgrass 71),Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, Matheus Pereira (Robson-Kanu 63), Diagne. 

Subs not used: Ajayi, Robinson, Livermore, Diangana, Peltier, Button, Ahearne-Grant. 

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).

