Hourihane the difference as Swans bag three crucial points

Swansea manager Steve Cooper is happy to sacrifice style for results after his side boosted their promotion hopes with a battling win at Luton.

The visitors, who moved up to second at least temporarily, scored the only goal of the game after just three minutes when Luton failed to defend a long ball over the top for Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane to fire home.

Cooper hailed the class of Yan Dhanda and Hourihane after the pair combined for Swansea City’s winner.

There were less than three minutes on the clock when Dhanda got the better of Matty Pearson and showed composure to beat two men by the byline and pull it back to the penalty spot.

Hourihane was arriving, and he steered a low shot into the net for his fifth Swansea goal since arriving on loan from Aston Villa.

“Yan showed great quality and awareness in a tight situation, it was a touch of class and you fancy Conor in those situations,” said Cooper, after the 1-0 victory.

“He is at a level where you expect him to score, we had the one good moment there to get him on the ball and he took it.”

Town then had two penalty appeals turned down by referee Darren Bond in either half, one for handball and the other a possible foul on Elijah Adebayo in the area.

Swansea boss Cooper said: "Obviously, we are happy with the three points and the clean sheet.

"It was a really tough game to play in, Luton don't lose many games here and you throw in the pitch and the wind; it had the makings of not being a pretty game.

"So the result and the three points is the focus and well done to the lads. We scored a good goal, there weren't many chances in the game.

"It's hard, pitches are difficult, conditions are difficult, the games are ramping up. So, it takes a lot to win games.

"I am glad we showed quality at the right moment, but in terms of the commitment and attitude - after making five changes, some of which were forced on us - it was brilliant.

"We try to play as we do, it's easier in some games than others. Luton had a full week of rest and I am not letting any negativity come into the camp from the outside.

"The focus is what the lads are doing, they are working really hard. We have 10 points from the last 12 after losing against Bristol City, where we played really well.

"I will not let anything distract from that, because they are a great group who are giving their all every day to achieve for this football club."