Skipper Lascelles leaps to the rescue for as Newcastle grab a point against Aston Villa

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

Possibly the only thing Newcastle United are unable to draw at the moment is comfort from their increasingly precarious league position.

For a third consecutive game, Steve Bruce’s side shared the spoils, again adhering to the manager’s often repeated mantra of ‘accumulating points’ towards their tortuous mission to secure Premier League survival.

They were thankful to a towering injury-time header from skipper Jamaal Lascelles to allow them to double to two points their advantage on the bottom three as they continue to inch their way to safety. But it is proving to be a painfully slow process, and they could find themselves in the relegation zone should Fulham and Brighton earn positive results this weekend.

It was perhaps unsurprising that it took them until such a late juncture to come up with an equaliser given that the absence of injured trio Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, and Allan Saint-Maximin meant that Bruce named a starting XI who between them had scored six Premier League goals this season.

Joelinton faded after a rare bright start from the Brazilian, and Dwight Gayle, looking utterly unsuited to a role out on the left, was anonymous throughout.

Substitute Jacob Murphy struck the bar in the final 10 minutes, but that was the exception rather than the rule. It spoke volumes that before the late chance, the closest Newcastle came to breaking the deadlock arrived midway through the second half through an errant header towards his own goal from Villa defender Matt Target, which was well saved low to his right by Emiliano Martinez.

Jack Grealish, missing for a fifth successive game, left a similarly gaping hole in the visitors’ line-up, meaning a contest shorn of so many creative talents on both sides looked the most predictable outcome, albeit one enlightened by two late goals, after former Aston Villa defender Ciaran Clark deflected an Ollie Watkins header past Martin Dubravka with four minutes remaining.

There were desperately few chances created by either side, and Newcastle made most of what little running there was, although Villa came closest to puncturing the first-half stupor when Trezeguet’s purposeful run and shot from a narrow angle forced Dubravka into a hurried save at the goalkeeper’s post.

Ezri Konsa headed off target from an inviting Targett free-kick into the area as the second period continued in very much the same entertainment-starved vein. Joe Willock caused mild excitement when he inadvertently got in the way of a Jonjo Shelvey shot, the subsequent deflection leading to the ball landing on the roof of the Villa net.

Joelinton ought to have shot rather than attempted a cut-back, a choice betraying his lack of confidence when presented with anything like a scoring opportunity, one the watching Wilson would in all probability have converted with some ease.

Clark’s own goal looked like proving decisive, until with time running out Lascelles headed home to secure a point which may prove to be precious in the tense fight for survival at the bottom.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Dubravka 7; Krafth 6 (Manquillo 83, 6), Lascelles 8, Clark 6, Dummett 7; Willock 6, Shelvey 5, Hayden 6 (Carroll 89, 5); Joelinton 5, Fraser 5 (Murphy 79, 5), Gayle 4.

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Martinez 7; Elmohamady 7, Konsa 8, Mings 6, Targett 8; McGinn 7, Luiz 7, Ramsey 6 (Sanson 59, 6); Traore 5 (El Ghazi 21, 7), Watkins 7, Trezeguet 7 (Barkley 68, 6).

Referee: Paul Tierney