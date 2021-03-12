Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah injury doubts for Ireland's opening World Cup qualifiers

It would be more bad luck for Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah who were ruled out of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off at the last minute due to sitting within two metres of an FAI employee, who returned a positive Covid test, on a flight to Slovakia. That, it later transpired, was a false positive. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 16:44
Stephen Barry

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah have emerged as major doubts for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers this month.

Brighton star Connolly is managing a cracked rib, while Norwich attacker Idah has a hernia problem.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is already set to be without as many as three goalkeepers, Darren Randolph (hip and knee injuries), Caoimhín Kelleher (doubtful with a stomach muscle injury), and Keiren Westwood (broken ribs), as well as John Egan (dislocated toe), James McCarthy (groin), and Jack Byrne (back). 

James McClean, Connolly's likely back-up on the left wing, may also miss out with a foot injury.

Connolly is unlikely to return "until after the international break" as he deals with pain from his rib injury, according to club boss Graham Potter.

"Aaron has got a cracked rib but he is making good progress," said Potter on Friday.

"He will probably not be back until after the international break. It is sore at the moment and there is not much we can do."

Idah, who has started four of Kenny's eight games in charge, will see a specialist on Monday regarding his hernia issue with Norwich manager Daniel Farke expressing concerns that the Corkonian may need surgery.

"There's a little fear he will need surgery, but we'll wait for the assessment on that," said Farke.

With less than two weeks to go until Ireland's World Cup qualification opener away to Serbia on Wednesday, March 24, followed by games at home to Luxembourg and a friendly against Qatar in Debrecen, Hungary, the pair have scant time to prove their fitness.

It would be more bad luck for Connolly and Idah who were ruled out of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off at the last minute due to sitting within two metres of an FAI employee, who returned a positive Covid test, on a flight to Slovakia. That, it later transpired, was a false positive.

Connolly has played three times under Kenny, missing the last international window due to a hamstring injury.

The Ireland manager will announce his squad for the three games next Thursday.

