Waterford FC becomes first League of Ireland club to carry out baseline concussion tests on all players

All of Waterford FC's first team players have undergone baseline concussion testing ahead of the new League of Ireland campaign, the club confirmed today.

The tests were carried out this week in the UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic in the WIT Arena.

In a statement, Waterford manager Kevin Sheedy said: “As part of our programme of investing in the highest standards of player welfare and safety, the club is delighted to announce that it became the first League of Ireland Club to carry out baseline concussion testing on all first team players.

"The testing was carried out by our sports injury and rehabilitation partners, UPMC, who operate the UPMC Concussion Network. The effects of untreated concussion have been heavily publicised in recent years and the club would like to be to the fore in helping players and athletes avoid the serious problems associated with concussion”.

The baseline tests determine how a player thinks under 'normal' conditions before a concussion occurs.

In the event of a suspected concussion, an individual will be asked to repeat the test, and post-injury data will be compared to baseline test data to help determine the severity and effects of the injury. A custom course of treatment and rehabilitation can then be created.

Derek O’Neill, Senior UPMC Physiotherapist and Concussion Specialist, added: “It is fantastic that Waterford FC have taken the initiative to baseline test their players. Concussion is an injury that needs to be taken seriously and treated appropriately by healthcare professionals qualified in this area.

"As a physiotherapist, having the ImPACT data improves my confidence in diagnosing concussion. It also helps me to design an individualised rehabilitation programme specific to the type of concussion the player has sustained. Lastly and most importantly, having the ability to compare the player’s neurocognitive function makes the decision around return to play straightforward, by knowing that player is back to their baseline and fully recovered from the injury.”

Waterford also welcomed the League of Ireland following the Premier League's lead in introducing a concussion substitute trial this season.

"The club welcomes the fact that the League of Ireland has introduced the concussion substitute trial this year and establishing baselines is a very important undertaking. The move by the league is a welcome step in protecting players health and something we think will become the norm in football in the future. This follows on from its introduction of the concussion substitute rule in the English premiership and was also recently passed by the GAA congress."