Rangers ride luck to claim draw in Prague

Steven Gerrard’s team spent Sunday partying after sealing the Ibrox outfit’s first league title in a decade.
Rangers' manager Steven Gerrard on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League clash in Prague. 

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 22:24

Slavia Prague 1 Rangers 1

Filip Helander’s away goal was the perfect hangover cure for Rangers as the newly-crowned Scottish champions recovered to claim a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague in the Czech capital.

Steven Gerrard’s team spent Sunday partying after sealing the Ibrox outfit’s first league title in a decade. But their wild weekend appeared to catch up with them at the Eden Arena as they backed off to allow Nicolae Stanciu to fire Slavia into an early lead. However, Gers hope they will be toasting progression to the Europa League last eight after next week’s second leg at Ibrox. Helander’s tap-in preserved their 12-game unbeaten run against continental opposition.

Rangers started like a team who could still taste what they had drunk at the weekend - which judging by the videos leaked from the Ibrox dressing room was plenty.

Slavia, though, were in no mood to show sympathy. With Gerrard’s team far too passive, it took the Czechs just seven minutes to take advantage.

Lukas Provod’s cross-field pass found Peter Olayinka out wide, who was allowed to roll the ball back to Stanciu on the corner of the box as Nathan Patterson failed to get tight. Connor Goldson also stood off while Ianis Hagi arrived too late to stop his fellow Romanian sweeping an unstoppable strike past McGregor from 20 yards out.

Slowly, the colour returned to Rangers’ cheeks. They still had to ride their luck and needed a break of the ball to go their way - they got one off Goldson’s knee nine minutes before the break.

Alfredo Morelos won his team the chance to send the big men forward but it appeared it was for nothing as Borna Barisic’s deep free-kick bounced off Goldson.

Slavia stopper Ondrej Kolar paused assuming it was running out. But it was a fatal mistake as Hagi refused to give the opportunity up and raced to the byline to hook it back for Helander to tap home.

The half-time break offered Gerrard’s team a welcome breather and the chance to regroup. And Aribo soon caught a second wind. He fired wide with one chance but his dancing feet were note perfect as he skipped into the box before cutting back for Kent, whose shot fired into the turf and was then clawed away by the scrambling Kolar Prague were relieved again on 68 minutes as Goldson failed to get a clean connection on another teasing Barisic delivery when a firm header would surely have put Rangers ahead.

