Stephen Bradley not interested in Dundalk changes

Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk have both made eye-catching signings in the off-season and yet eyes will inevitably be drawn to the respective dugouts when the President’s Cup kicks off the new season in Tallaght tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Lilywhites this week announced a shuffle to their management structures which sees Filippo Giovagnoli listed merely as a coach. Shane Keegan has been handed the title of team manager and pegged as the man with the ultimate say over the teamsheet.

Keegan holds a Uefa Pro Licence, which is a requirement under regulations. Giovagnoli does not. The move comes on the back of a €50,000 fine for the club for what was termed ‘shadow coaching’ by the Italian during last season’s Europa League.

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon has declared the FAI to be “comfortable” with this bizarre game of musical chairs while Stephen Bradley has declared a complete lack of interest in the nature of the hierarchy at Oriel Park.

“I have more things to worry about here than to be worried about who is picking the team,” said the Rovers boss. “The tea lady could pick the team up there and it would be a good team given the standard of the players in the squad.”

Bradley’s preparations for the defence of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division crown have been aided in a voluntary capacity by local boy Robbie Keane who is still on the books of the FAI but without an official role.

“Robbie has dipped in and out,” said Rovers midfielder Ronan Finn. “He has an unbelievable wealth of knowledge to provide for strikers. He’s still the biggest name in Irish football, the Irish record goalscorer.

“You see him on Sky Sports, I think it’s 120-odd goals in the Premier League. It is superior statistics for an Irish footballer, I don’t think they will be touched for a long, long time.

“He speaks to the strikers, whether it’s just a few words here and there. He watches training and might pull one of the lads over for a one-on-one, so for us to have that at our disposal we have to utilise that.”

Rovers have lost Jack Byrne and Aaron McEneff to clubs abroad but replaced them, and others, with an influx of Irish players that includes Danny Mandroiu, Chris McCann and the two Seans, Hoare and Gannon, who have arrived from Dundalk.

The Louth club has gone a different, more exotic, route, bringing in players from countries as diverse as Albania, Turkey, Norway, the Faroe Islandsand Canada but there remains enough of the old guard there to keep this edgy rivalry smouldering.

Dundalk’s Pat Hoban sparked things off recently with his disparaging remarks about the title Rovers claimed last year when the number of Premier League games was halved from 36 to 18 as a result of Covid and its knock-on effects.

The Hoops actually finished 22 points ahead of Dundalk and Bradley’s amused response yesterday was to suggest that the Tallaght side have wormed their way inside the heads of a Dundalk outfit that did pip them in the FAI Cup final late last year.

“I thought it was a strange comment from an experienced player, but that’s his belief and he’s entitled to it,” said Finn. “We wanted to play a longer season last year, but that was that. It was a strange situation, but we finished the league and we came out on top.

“If the league had gone on longer, the group, as strong as it was midway through the season, I don’t think we showed any signs of dropping off or slackening off, or really opening the door for anyone else. That we won it with four games to go tells its own story.”

A new one starts tonight.