Referee given back-dated suspension over Alan Judge incident

Referee given back-dated suspension over Alan Judge incident

Screengrab taken from Sky Sports of Referee Darren Drysdale who was involved in an apparent confrontation with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge 

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 20:49

Referee Darren Drysdale has been handed a back-dated suspension following his confrontation with Ipswich's Irish midfielder Alan Judge.

Drysdale was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association over the incident which happened during the Sky Bet League One match against Northampton at Portman Road on February 16.

The 50-year-old official squared up to Judge and then appeared to lean his head into the Republic of Ireland international after the midfielder’s appeal for a penalty had been turned down.

Drysdale subsequently apologised for his actions, with then Ipswich manager Paul Lambert having asked for the matter to be investigated.

Drysdale has not refereed a match since the incident, after being removed from two EFL matches following the confrontation, but will now be available to officiate again.

On Thursday, the FA confirmed an independent regulatory commission had given Drysdale a back-dated suspension and warning as to his future behaviour for a breach of FA Rule E3.

A statement read: “The match official admitted that his behaviour during the 90th minute of an EFL League One tie between Ipswich Town FC and Northampton Town FC on Tuesday 16 February 2021 amounted to improper conduct.

“The suspension, which ran from 19 February 2021 to 10 March 2021, and warning were imposed by the independent Regulatory Commission during a subsequent hearing.”

Judge, meanwhile, stressed he was not looking for an apology or for any action to be taken, saying: “Referees have a tough job to do and it was heat of the moment stuff that happens in football.”

The written reasons behind the decision were also published by the FA.

In his statement, Drysdale offered an explanation of his behaviour after watching as Judge “exaggerates his fall in a desperate attempt to gain a penalty kick for his team.”

The referee continued: “I then processed what had happened for a few seconds before blowing my whistle and decided to caution Alan Judge for an act of trying to deceive a match official.

“As I blew my whistle Alan Judge shouted aggressively in a loud voice at me and from a distance of only 5 metres ‘It’s a ******* penalty you cheating bald ****!’

“Reacting completely out of character, I took exception to what I considered to be an offensive comment.

“I walked towards Alan Judge who then continued his tirade of abuse as he then, what I deemed as, aggressively and provokingly pointed his finger towards my face and shouted: ‘You’re a ****ing cheating ****!’.

“I accept that I should not have moved my head towards Alan Judge as this only inflamed the situation.

“At no time was there any physical contact between myself and Alan Judge.

“My action of moving forward was as a posture of authority and with the player being significantly shorter than me, this led to me looking down at him.

“I then issued a yellow card to Alan Judge for his exaggerated fall.”

More in this section

Manchester United v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League - Round of Sixteen - First Leg - Old Trafford Manchester United pegged back by late AC Milan equaliser at Old Trafford
Bohemian FC Announce Partnership with Dublin City University Bohemians' 'Matt Doherty money' helps upgrade DCU training facilities
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Gareth Bale making hay in the Premier League after finally hitting form
refereepa-sourceplace: uk
FBL-EUR-C1-MIDTJYLLAND-LIVERPOOL

Caoimhín Kelleher in line for Ireland debut as Darren Randolph ruled out for Serbia

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up