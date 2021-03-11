'May we all continue to work to protect our sports, and to support the game of football' - President Higgins praises League of Ireland continuation

President Michael D Higgins has thanked players, staff, supporters and volunteers for the continuation of the League of Ireland through the COVID-19 pandemic.
'May we all continue to work to protect our sports, and to support the game of football' - President Higgins praises League of Ireland continuation

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins in attendance at a 2019 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match  

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 12:51

President Michael D Higgins has thanked players, staff, supporters and volunteers for the continuation of the League of Ireland through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the eve of the new season's curtain-raiser — the President's Cup final at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night (7:45pm) — President Higgins also said the efforts of sports club through the Covid-19 pandemic "spoke profoundly of the role of our sports clubs and associations" in enabling "young people to flourish with dignity and self-esteem and so reach their potential".

His full letter, circulated by the FAI, reads:

"As a new League of Ireland season begins, it will do so under unprecedented circumstances and without one of its most fundamental parts. During the past year we have seen the doors close on our pitches and soccer grounds, matches and fixtures cancelled, cheering supporters forced to remain at home.

"It has been a difficult but necessary sacrifice, willingly made by players, coaches, staff and supporters as we face, collectively, the challenge of Covid-19. During this past year there have been many reminders of the integral role within our society that is occupied by our sporting community. In towns, villages and suburbs across the country it has so often been our sports clubs and their members who have led initiatives to help, make contact with and reassure those of our people who are vulnerable or isolated at this time.

"It spoke profoundly of the role of our sports clubs and associations in creating and sustaining communities as places of belonging, of care and of shared interests and experience. Not only do they contribute to our cultural and sporting life, they also enable young people to flourish with dignity and self-esteem and so reach their potential. Sport connects neighbour to neighbour, promotes intergenerational solidarity and unites a diverse people in a common language. In terms of participation through the generations, club soccer is to the foreground.

"May I take this opportunity, therefore, to thank all those who have continued their important work throughout this challenging period, making the continuation of the League of Ireland possible, ensuring that matches are played and enabling supporters to continue their commitment to their local teams.

"Sadly, the consequences of coronavirus related restrictions has led to increased gambling by those who are isolated, and unable to attend or participate in sports events at this time.

"May we all continue to work to protect our sports, and to support the game of football, its clubs and the FAI for all sports lovers.

"I also thank the players who have continued to train and play with the utmost professionalism, despite the difficult circumstances under which they have been required to do so.

"May I wish Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk FC every success, as they compete for this year’s President’s Cup.

Finally, I thank all the supporters who have continued to generously encourage and applaud their teams virtually, as they wait patiently for the day they can once more do so in person.

"As a new season kicks off, I wish you all an enjoyable and successful season."

More in this section

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division 98.7% of fans will comply with guidelines to secure League of Ireland return
Football rumours: United after Oblak, Werner on way at Chelsea? Football rumours: United after Oblak, Werner on way at Chelsea?
Liverpool v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Puskas Arena 'We aren't silly' - Jurgen Klopp doesn’t see this as a Champions League-winning season 
Stephen Bradley 11/3/2020

Stephen Bradley: 'The tea lady could pick Dundalk's team and it would be a good team'

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up