Liverpool's season still very much alive after a night of focusing on the positives

So deep is the hole that Liverpool have fallen into, that not even the most hyperbole-prone headline writer was going to analyse their performance in this match, no matter what the score, and suggest the crisis was over. But at least they have one outstretched hand grasping for the surface.

It will take far more than one victory to get the Premier League champions back on their feet altogether; it might not even happen this season given how far they have fallen. However, a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is a positive step, after a match in which they dominated their surprisingly unambitious opponents and finally made it count.

The number of chances missed in Budapest before Mo Salah opened the scoring in the second half showed that nerves and lack of confidence are still casting a massive shadow over a team that not so long ago was the best in the world, but they will be forgotten in the euphoria of victory that means so much.

Rather than focus on the incredible list of chances that went a-begging, which certainly tell a story of their own, it would be better to focus on the positives: the sight of Fabinho back controlling midfield, of fit-again Diogo Jota showing sharpness (if not yet ruthlessness) up front, of Nathaniel Phillips playing like a giant at the back, and of flowing counterattacks which created a hat-full of chances.

By the time that Sadio Mane turned home a fine cross from Divock Origi to complete a stunning breakaway move to make it 2-0, it almost looked like the Liverpool of old were back as the flowing football returned.

If one competition was going to come to their rescue, you felt it might be the Champions League, and with Leipzig needing to score goals to stand any hope of going through, the scenario played to Liverpool’s strengths, even in these strange days.

It was a huge opportunity for their misfiring and seemingly confidence-lacking strikers to rediscover their form, and although it took more than an hour for them to shrug off the gloom that is the way it turned out.

It wasn't always a certainty, however. All of Liverpool’s attackers were guilty of a series of gilt-edge chances in the first half – some of which seemed almost unmissable.

Jota’s shot into the side netting, right on the stroke of half-time, summed it up. It was a nervy, snatched finish, just when the goal was gaping – and it was his third opportunity of those opening 45 minutes.

Mane was equally guilty and even Salah, Liverpool’s one ray of light in recent times, missed when clean through. So, the only consolation was that Leipzig had been quiet and, despite the misses, the European Cup winners of 2019 were very much in control.

If this game was being played at any other time in the last few years, Liverpool fans would have sat back at half-time reasonably happy and knowing there would be an avalanche of goals to follow before the night was over. But this isn’t normal times and nobody was sitting comfortably until Salah finally scored a trademark goal to ease nerves and bring the old Liverpool flowing back.

The team had scored just six times in eight games in all competitions since the start of February, with only four of those coming from strikers, so this professional and dominant performance ticks an awful lot of boxes on the road to recovery.

You wouldn't say Klopp's champions are entirely free of the pit of despair which seemed set to engulf them - not with a tricky trip to Wolves coming up next Monday at a time when Premier League frustrations are still burning. But this result means their season is still very much alive, and that makes a big, big difference.