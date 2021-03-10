League will clamp down on any Dundalk coaching rule breach 

For now, league director Mark Scanlon says the FAI is "comfortable" with the situation at Dundalk
League will clamp down on any Dundalk coaching rule breach 

10 March 2021; SSE Airtricity League Premier, First Division and SSE Airtricity Women's National League trophies with jersey's from the participating clubs during the launch of the 2021 SSE Airtricity Premier & First Division and Women's National League at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin.

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 13:48
John Fallon

The FAI insists it will clamp down on Dundalk if the Premier Division club is seen to be flouting rules over coaching personnel during the upcoming season.

Ahead of Friday’s opening game of the 2021 season, the annual President’s Cup fixture against champions Shamrock Rovers, Lilywhites Director of Football Jim Magilton confirmed Filippo Giovagnoli has had his duties downgraded.

The Italian had been rewarded for guiding the club to the Europa League group stages and winning the FAI Cup with an extended contract at Christmas. His title was reaffirmed to be head coach.

Giovagnoli was subsequently presented as the ultimate decision-maker, both in announcements of signings and during a press event last month called by the FAI to confirm a new associate sponsorship with Bank of Ireland.

However, Dundalk discovered the perils of having a manager without the requisite Pro Licence qualification last year when Uefa hit them with a €50,000 fine. This related to “shadow coaching” by Giovagnoli during the early stages of Dundalk’s European run.

To remove the risk this year, Magilton has installed Pro Licence holder Shane Keegan as head coach/manager. The man who performed only a scouting function for previous boss Vinny Perth has gradually worked his way up to the status whereby the club claim he is now selecting the team.

Speaking at an event to launch the new season today, the FAI’s League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: “We’re very comfortable with the situation at Dundalk.

“If an issue arises, as it did in a competition with UEFA last year, then it will be dealt it.

“It’s very clear as part of the licensing process what has to be done and Dundalk are fully aware of that.

“Uefa have been strict on this for a number of years across European competitions.

“Our own domestic licensing process also has those measures in place. We continue to monitor that. Our match delegates monitor that on a weekly basis in various aspects across the country.

“One of those is the role of the manager on matchday. Areas like the instructions being given from the sidelines and the media duties need to be carried out by the manager.

“All the clubs each year have to submit through the licensing process their mandated personnel. One of the key important roles is manager, so Shane was submitted by Dundalk right from the start. It’s been quite clear to us for some a period time that Shane is obviously the manager.” 

Scanlon declined to disclose if SSE Airtricity’s contract extension as main sponsors involved a cash increase for the FAI.

He also swerved the question of Robbie Keane’s voluntary involvement with Shamrock Rovers, despite the FAI continuing to pay his €5,000-per-week wages without a role.

“There’s a number of FAI employees in coaching roles at various clubs,” added Scanlon. “They do that through the FAI’s coaching policy and I wouldn’t be aware of any individual arrangements. That doesn’t come under my remit.”

More in this section

Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Thomas Partey: Arsenal belong in the Champions League 
Everton v Fulham - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen victim of armed robbery at home
Premier League interest in Celtic's Jack Hendry: Football rumours from the media Premier League interest in Celtic's Jack Hendry: Football rumours from the media
Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - Stamford Bridge

Champions League revamp could have 'devastating effect' on English football

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up