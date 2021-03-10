League will clamp down on any Dundalk coaching rule breach 

The FAI insists it will clamp down on Dundalk if the Premier Division club is seen to be flouting rules over coaching personnel during the upcoming season.

Ahead of Friday’s opening game of the 2021 season, the annual President’s Cup fixture against champions Shamrock Rovers, Lilywhites Director of Football Jim Magilton confirmed Filippo Giovagnoli has had his duties downgraded.

The Italian had been rewarded for guiding the club to the Europa League group stages and winning the FAI Cup with an extended contract at Christmas. His title was reaffirmed to be head coach.

Giovagnoli was subsequently presented as the ultimate decision-maker, both in announcements of signings and during a press event last month called by the FAI to confirm a new associate sponsorship with Bank of Ireland.

However, Dundalk discovered the perils of having a manager without the requisite Pro Licence qualification last year when Uefa hit them with a €50,000 fine. This related to “shadow coaching” by Giovagnoli during the early stages of Dundalk’s European run.

To remove the risk this year, Magilton has installed Pro Licence holder Shane Keegan as head coach/manager. The man who performed only a scouting function for previous boss Vinny Perth has gradually worked his way up to the status whereby the club claim he is now selecting the team.

Speaking at an event to launch the new season today, the FAI’s League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: “We’re very comfortable with the situation at Dundalk.

“If an issue arises, as it did in a competition with UEFA last year, then it will be dealt it.

“It’s very clear as part of the licensing process what has to be done and Dundalk are fully aware of that.

“Uefa have been strict on this for a number of years across European competitions.

“Our own domestic licensing process also has those measures in place. We continue to monitor that. Our match delegates monitor that on a weekly basis in various aspects across the country.

“One of those is the role of the manager on matchday. Areas like the instructions being given from the sidelines and the media duties need to be carried out by the manager.

“All the clubs each year have to submit through the licensing process their mandated personnel. One of the key important roles is manager, so Shane was submitted by Dundalk right from the start. It’s been quite clear to us for some a period time that Shane is obviously the manager.”

Scanlon declined to disclose if SSE Airtricity’s contract extension as main sponsors involved a cash increase for the FAI.

He also swerved the question of Robbie Keane’s voluntary involvement with Shamrock Rovers, despite the FAI continuing to pay his €5,000-per-week wages without a role.

“There’s a number of FAI employees in coaching roles at various clubs,” added Scanlon. “They do that through the FAI’s coaching policy and I wouldn’t be aware of any individual arrangements. That doesn’t come under my remit.”