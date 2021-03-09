RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann sympathises with Liverpool over recent form

Liverpool have lost their last six matches at Anfield – so it may be an advantage their ‘home’ game is being played in Budapest
RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has some sympathy for Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 13:41
Carl Markham

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann admits he feels sorry for Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp in the wake of their woeful recent results.

However, he believes his compatriot remains happy with the general situation at Anfield and would not be tempted by the soon-to-be-vacant Germany job after Joachim Low announced he was quitting after this summer’s European Championship.

“Frankly I don’t really care right now who will be the national coach so I don’t want to answer that,” said Nagelsmann, immediately ruling himself out of the running, ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg tie in which his side trail 2-0 to the Reds.

Nagelsmann believes Jurgen Klopp, pictured, will remain at Liverpool despite links to replace Joachim Low as Germany boss (Phil Noble/PA)

“Klopp is an exceptional coach but I think Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are content with their partnership.”

Liverpool have lost their last six matches at Anfield – so it may be an advantage their ‘home’ game is being played in Budapest due to coronavirus restrictions – and have taken 12 points from the last 42 in the Premier League.

European football offers Klopp’s side some respite but Leipzig, who have won eight of their last nine – with the first leg defeat the only blemish – will not make it easy for them.

Liverpool will take a 2-0 advantage to Budapest for their ‘home’ leg against RB Leipzig (Trenka Attila/PA)

“I feel for Liverpool and Jurgen especially when you are used to being successful and everything which comes into it with the emotions, the title,” added Nagelsmann.

“And then there is a period that is hard to come through but the players and coach are too good and they will get out of it.

“This is a difficult phase for the team but they are still a world-class team, it is one of the top world-class coaches.

“Klopp said this weekend it was his worst period as a coach but he has already mastered some crises and they still have a chance to win the match.

We have to take a bit of risk tomorrow. If we want to advance, we have to score three goals. Maybe it could be extra-time and penalties?

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann

“There are a lot of details coming together which sometimes means you go down a little bit and you can’t win the matches.

“But we are not talking about the results of Liverpool. It is not important that Liverpool lost against Everton or Fulham.

“We have the necessary respect for them as we lost the first game and we will do everything we can not to lose the second leg.”

Despite being 2-0 down, Leipzig, just two points behind reigning European champions Bayern Munich in second place in the Bundesliga, still pose a considerable threat.

They were semi-finalists last season, having beaten Atletico Madrid in the last eight, and Nagelsmann does not feel the need to create a great comebacks narrative.

“It’s not a topic at all. We don’t prepare any analytical or motivational videos because those matches don’t have any influence on our own match,” he said.

“All the boys know crazy moments can happen, it can happen that teams make up a few goals.



“We have to attack in order to make up those two goals without being too naive and opening the whole defence.”

