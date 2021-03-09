Jack Byrne: Anthony Barry appointment a major plus for Ireland

Jack Byrne has given Stephen Kenny’s new assistant coach a ringing endorsement.

The Dubliner only spent one deeply unfulfilling year at Wigan Athletic but one mention yesterday of Anthony Barry, the Chelsea first-team coach who will now divide his time with the Republic of Ireland after replacing Damian Duff, and Byrne was off.

“Baz is sound, 100%, lovely fella. Very good, a Scouser, funny. He was very good to me when I was there. I wasn’t there for a long time under him. A really good coach, he was only starting out. I’m pretty sure it was his first job but he was very good.”

Joe Garner, who spent more time working under Barry with the Latics before taking the same path as Byrne to APOEL in Cyprus back in January, had similar words of praise for Barry who was brought to Stamford Bridge by Frank Lampard.

Anthony Barry: Ringing endorsement from Jack Byrne for Ireland’s new assistant coach.

The pair did their Uefa Pro Licence courses together and the former England midfielder was seemingly smitten by the work Barry put together on throw-ins and Byrne is looking forward to the opportunity to work with the 34-year old.

“From what Joe Garner told me, he said he was absolutely brilliant.

“They’re getting a really good coach to replace a really good coach because Damien, I’m sure all the lads will say, was great around the place. Really great.”

Byrne won’t get to work with Barry again in the short-term.

Ireland may be approaching the beginning of their latest World Cup campaign with an away trip to Serbia this month but the former Shamrock Rovers playmaker is sidelined after surgery for a herniated disc and just five games into his time in Cyprus.

It’s been days since the operation and while he is hoping to play some football by the summer, he isn’t expecting to make Ireland’s end-of-season games come the summer.

“Certainly I’ll be optimistic that, by June time, I’ll be able to play. I know there are some [Ireland] games in June but I wouldn’t have played in three or four months. It’s an international game at the end of the day.

“I can’t turn around and say, ‘Listen I’m going to be fit to play in them games’. He’s got a squad to pick of a lot of unbelievable players that are playing well at the moment. By no means — yeah, I’ll be fit for June — am I going to walk straight back into that team.”

It’s not been the fresh start he wanted in the Eastern Mediterranean with Mick McCarthy sacked so soon after signing him and now this injury but he was effusive in his praise for the club and the squad, as he dialled in from his new base.

The weather is nice, Covid has yet to close the coffee shops and the “good vibes” he has felt from the club president were mirrored last weekend when his teammates held a shirt with his name on the back aloft after scoring a goal.

The standard, from what he has seen, is high and he supported that opinion by mention of Larnaca’s 4-0 defeat of Dundalk in the Europa League in 2018 and Apollon Limassol’s 3-1 win against his own Shamrock Rovers in the same competition a year later.

The style suits him too. It’s a league flooded with players from Portugal, Brazil and elsewhere. Technical football is the standard fare but there will be no European football for Byrne and APOEL next season after a turbulent campaign.

APOEL are scrambling to avoid relegation and, in their case, hoping to rescue the season with a cup title. “I chose to come here because it’s a big club,” he explained. “The style suits me, and I don’t regret it. I love it out here. It’s all going really well. It’s unfortunate I’ve had an injury, but the club have been great and are very supportive.

“I think people outside of Cyprus maybe don’t realise it is such a big club. The level of expectation here is massive and it’s nice to be involved in that.”