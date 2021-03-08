Ireland to face Qatar in Hungary this month

The Republic of Ireland will now play Qatar in the Hungarian city of Debrecen at the end of this month, after the home and away fixtures between the countries were reversed.

The 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar have been included as an additional country in Ireland's qualifying group, though the matches will not county towards qualification.

Stephen Kenny’s side will now play the away fixture against Qatar in Debrecen on Tuesday, March 30th with a 8.45pm local time kick-off. Ireland’s home match against Qatar will now take place at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, October 12th.

The March fixture follows Ireland’s opening Group A qualifier away to Serbia on Wednesday, March 24th, and the home game against Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 27th.

The Qatar FA had originally planned to base their training camp in Austria and to play Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Vienna ahead of their trip to Dublin. Luxembourg’s visit to Vienna would have curtailed both Luxembourg and Qatar coming to Dublin as Austria is on the Irish Government’s list of Category 2 countries which require strict quarantine rules for anybody visiting Ireland having spent time in Austria.

Qatar will now host Luxembourg and Azerbaijan in Hungary before the Ireland game.

An FAI spokesperson said: “With the ever-changing situation in relation to travel restrictions around COVID-19 and Qatar’s agreement to move their matches out of Vienna, we have now ensured that the first home World Cup qualifier will take place in Dublin against Luxembourg.

"It has also been agreed by all concerned to reverse the Qatar fixtures and play Qatar in Debrecen this month and welcome them to Dublin in October when it is possible that we will have Ireland fans at the game as the battle against COVID-19 continues.”