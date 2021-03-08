Terrace Talk: Man City - In big games, Pep Guardiola has an itch he cannot avoid scratching

In the good old days, City fans were famous for their sharp brand of self-deprecating humour. Most of the time it was all we had to keep ourselves warm at night. Laugh it all off and beat the opposition fans to it on the how bad are City front. These days it is much harder to laugh at ourselves. Widescale success means we are more likely to burst into tears on occasions like this.

The only real joke to come out of this Manchester derby defeat was that little United are now clearly City’s bogey side. For all the brickbats aimed at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he knows how to set up at the Etihad. Even allowing for a 35-second gift, United were comfortable and City were disjointed, then profligate, then out of ideas.

We had rejoiced pre-match that The United Way that used to feature 3-0 deficits at Tottenham wiped away in a second-half flash of attacking — Ryan Giggs weaving in and out of bewildered defences and Wayne Rooney overhead kicks off the shin winning the derby — now seemed to mainly mean endless goalless draws and the world’s fastest TikTok take-up.

Under Solskjaer, United are no oil painting. The closest they have come to expressionism this season has been wearing a black and white away kit that resembles Kandinsky’s interpretation of Holidays Abroad With Harry Maguire. Like those shirts, the lines just don’t seem to join up anymore. Unfortunately, United were playing in red here and all their passes seemed to be on a single thread.

These days the Manchester derby presents us with a twice-yearly opportunity to see two philosophies in action. It used to be the other way round, of course, with City floundering around like a beached kipper and United sailing serenely at the top of the table. None of this was supposed to change in our lifetime but it has done. More than that, it has been turned more or less on its head. United, to give them credit, turned it back again here, offering City a timely reminder that 21 consecutive wins do not guarantee a 22nd without some form of planning and coordination.

City’s mechanical efficiency has at times carried the beauty of near perfection this season but when the talking stopped and the football started, mechanical efficiency was immediately far from our minds. United shot into the lead, courtesy of the game’s first attacker’s tackle, a rarely seen art form where a player bought to bang in goals takes it upon himself to be Franco Baresi. Take a bow, Gabriel Jesus.

There were plenty of other examples of people doing stuff they weren’t supposed to, the most eye-catching being the free role offered to Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian misinterpreted the position given to him by Pep Guardiola and seemed instead to have understood he was free to make as many mistakes as he wanted.

It was unfortunate timing on De Bruyne’s part and another example of his manager’s greatest itch that he seemingly cannot avoid scratching, that of messing around with the side for big games. Seeing the Belgian outpaced by Luke Shaw, a thoroughbred racehorse chuffing in the wake of a Shetland pony, was an image for us all to chew on. Shaw concluded this athletic burst by netting the second.

Joao Cancelo had also been lauded to the rooftops for his revolutionary take on the brand new “False 2” role, which had seen him in recent weeks breaking from a loosely anchored right-back position to be central playmaker of the team. Here the Portuguese cavalier was busy reinterpreting too, leaving the onlooker with the same empty feeling when staring at abstract art from Bulgaria.

So, a City side, badly unbalanced by the lack of Bernardo and Foden, gave the nation reason to laugh at last. It has been a long wait for fans of all clubs.

That the gap stays at 11 points means some of us can attempt to laugh along too, despite the fact we have largely lost the ability in recent years.

Maybe a little of the beloved old Maine Road City of Jamie Pollock and Joey Barton still lives inside the shining glass cliffs of the Etihad after all.

We can all smile at the thought of that.