Liverpool sink to sixth Anfield loss in a row as Fulham record famous win

Liverpool 0 Fulham 1 (Lemina 45)

Liverpool's mid-season crisis continued when they crashed to a sixth successive home defeat to relegation-threatened Fulham as their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four suffered yet another setback.

Mario Lemina's fine strike on the stroke of half-time - after an error by Mo Salah - gave Scott Parker's side a huge boost in their fight against the drop.

It was only the London club's second win in 35 visits to Anfield in all competitions and left them just a point behind Newcastle.

But a beleaguered Jurgen Klopp was left wondering where to turn next.

In a bid to freshen up his team, he made seven changes - two enforced by injury - from the team that lost to Chelsea on Thursday but he didn't get the response from the replacements as Liverpool failed to score at home from open play for the seventh game running.

Their only goal at Anfield in 2021 was a Salah penalty in the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

In normal circumstances, this would have a routine home win for Liverpool but nothing is routine for the Merseyside club at the moment.

They looked unrecognisable from the team that swept all before them on their way to their first title for 30 years last season, although they did dominate the second half without failing to breakthrough Fulham's stubborn defence.

Fulham, boosted by their vastly improved recent run, looked confident and assured from the start and the only surprise was that they had to wait until just before half-time to take the lead.

Andy Robertson headed out a free-kick but instead of just clearing the ball, Salah tried to control it was out-muscled by Lemina who took a touch before arrowing a fine shot into the far corner of the net.

It was the least Fulham deserved because they could have been home and hosed with Alisson making two vital blocks and former Everton player Ademola Lookman giving Liverpool's defence - and Neco Williams in particular - a torrid time.

Liverpool's best first-half effort came from a Xerdan Shaqiri free-kick that landed on the roof of the net.

Klopp resisted the temptation to make changes at the break and Liverpool certainly had more attacking urgency in the second half.

They were denied an equaliser when Alphonse Areola pulled off an acrobatic save to keep out Diogo Jota's goal-bound volley, and the Fulham keeper then reacted quickly to swipe the loose ball away as Salah closed in for the kill.

Klopp sent on Sadio Mane on the hour and the Senegal international went close to an equaliser 10 minutes later when his header from Naby Keita's cross hit the far post.

Despite frantic late pressure from an increasingly desperate Liverpool, Fulham held out for a famous victory.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; N Williams 4 (Alexander-Arnold 76, 5), R Williams 5, Phillips 5, Robertson 6; Milner 6 (Fabinho 76, 5), Wijnaldum 5 (Mane 61, 5) Keita 5; Shaqiri 5, Salah 5, Jota 5.

Subs not used: Thiago, Adrián, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Origi.

Fulham (4-4-2): Areola 8, Tete 7, Andersen 8, Tosin 6, Aina 7; Decordova-Reid 7, Lemina 8, Reed 7, Lookman 8 (Robinson 81, 5); Maja 7, (Loftus-Cheek 67, 7), Cavaleiro (Mitrovic 84, 5).

Subs not used: Hector, Ream, Bryan, Zambo, Anguissa, Kongolo, Fabri.

Booked: Tete, Lemina.

Referee: Kevin Friend.