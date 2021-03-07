Cork City sign Finland U21 international Jonas Häkkinen

Cork City FC have boosted their ranks with the signing of Finnish U21 international Jonas Häkkinen.

Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 15:17
Martin Claffey

Häkkinen, who can play in midfield or in defence, joins the club after spending two years in Finland, playing last season with FC Haka.

"I’m really pleased to be joining the club, and looking forward to getting started," he told the club's website. 

"I spoke to Colin Healy a couple of weeks ago and he explained his plans for the club for me. I’m really excited about the coming season and can’t wait to get into training with my teammates." 

Healy said: "We are very pleased to get Jonas in. He has good experience already at a decent level in Finland and, once we became aware he was available, we were keen to bring him to the club. 

"I am confident he will be a good addition to our group and we are looking forward to getting him into training.”

