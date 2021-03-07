Alec Byrne scores stunner as Cork City breeze past under-strength Waterford

Waterford FC 0 Cork City 3

Cork City proved far too strong for Munster rivals Waterford FC in a pre-season friendly played at the RSC on Saturday afternoon as Colin Healy’s side recorded a facile 3-0 win over disjointed Premier Division opposition that severely lacked experience.

The First Division outfit were dominant during the course of the ninety minutes as Kevin Sheedy’s new-look Blues, without the services of experienced Murphy duo, Brian and Daryl, played second fiddle throughout the game.

Dylan McGlade, with the aid of a Kyle Ferguson deflection, gave Cork the lead on 15 minutes when he raced onto a through ball from Cian Coleman before lobbing over the head of keeper Matt Connor.

After James Waite and John Martin had the best chances in a disappointing first half for the home side, it was the visitors that doubled their lead just five minutes into the second when McGlade’s right-wing corner was misjudged by Connor, and Cian Murphy headed home from close-range.

After Cork native Adam O’Reilly, who is on loan at Waterford from Preston, flashed a free-kick narrowly wide of the target soon afterwards, it was another Blues loanee James Waite that went close on 58 minutes only to strike the top of Mark McNulty’s crossbar.

Healy’s men wrapped up an easy pre-season win ten minutes from time when second-half sub Alec Byrne beat Paul Martin, who replaced Connor between the sticks, with a stunning effort from the edge of the penalty area as City certainly looked better than an out of sorts Waterford.

Waterford FC: Matthew Connor, Tunmise Sobowale, Kyle Ferguson, Cameron Evans, Jack Stafford, Niall O'Keeffe, Oscar Brennan, Adam O'Reilly, John Martin, Cian Kavanagh, James Waite.

Subs used: Paul Martin, Prince Mutswunguma, Alex Phelan.

Cork City: Mark McNulty, Ronan Hurley, George Heaven, Gearoid Morrissey, Dylan McGlade, Cian Coleman, Cian Bargary, Cork Galvin, Cian Murphy, Gordon Walker, Jack Baxter.

Subs used: Beineon O'Brien- Whitmarsh, Steven Beattie, Dale Holland, Alec Byrne, Jack Walsh, Darragh Crowley, Luke Desmond, Uniss Karebo, Jamie Wynne.

Referee: Graham Kelly.