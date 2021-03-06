Xhaka's error gifts Burnley a point against Arsenal 

Xhaka's error gifts Burnley a point against Arsenal 

Burnley's Chris Wood (right) celebrates scoring his sides first goal to level the score at 1-1 during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. 

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 14:25
Ian Whittell, Turf

Premier League

Burnley 1

Arsenal 1

ARSENAL lost further ground in the chase for European places thanks to an horrendous error by Granit Xhaka which gifted struggling Burnley a point.

There was late drama, as Nicolas Pepe’s 84th minute volley was cleared off the line by Erik Pieters with referee Andre Marriner initially awarding a penalty for handball and sending off the Burnley substitute.

But a VAR check showed the full-back had done brilliantly to divert the ball with his shoulder and Arsenal were denied a sorely-needed win - although they only had themselves to blame.

Since the start of the 2016-17 campaign, the Swiss international has made mistakes leading to eight goals - the most of any outfield players in the league - but none more bizarre than this.

Xhaka’s moment of madness came six minutes before the end of a first half which had been completely dominated by Arsenal.

Keeper Bernd Leno’s pass should have offered few problems for the midfielder but Xhaka, under no pressure, tried to pass across his area to David Luiz, having somehow failed to spot the 6’3” Wood in his path.

The ball simply struck the New Zealand international forward and flew into the empty net for an equaliser that few would have seen coming.

In fact, Arsenal should have been leading by far more than the solitary goal that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claimed after six minutes following a surging run from halfway by Willian.

The Brazilian slipped the ball to Aubameyang who cut inside Matt Lowton far too easily and shifted the ball onto his right foot before beating Nick Pope low at his near post.

The England keeper should have kept out that attempt and was fortunate not to have been beaten on at least two other occasions.

Thomas Partey’s excellent lobbed pass was mis-controlled by Lowton and allowed Aubameyang to shoot just wide and Bukayo Saka did likewise after a one-two with the Arsenal striker.

The second half opened with a Martin Odegaard shot forcing Pope into a routine save but the contest rapidly went downhill with Arsenal unable to rediscover the creativity of the first half and Burnley apparently happy with a point and a fifth successive home draw until a late flurry of activity.

Pieters might have pulled off a stunning win for the home side with a late 20-yard volley which Leno tipped over and the keeper did equally well moments later to block a shot from Wood.

And after having been denied their penalty claim, Arsenal were unfortunate not to claim an injury-time winner when Dani Ceballos struck the post.

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Pope 5; Lowton 5, Tarkowski 7, Mee 7, Taylor 5 (Pieters 63, 8); Gudmundsson 5 (Brady 68, 5), Westwood 6, Brownhill 5, McNeil 6; Vydra 5 (Rodriguez 85), Wood 7. 

Subs (not used): Peacock-Farrell, Stephens, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Benson.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; Chambers 7, Luiz 5, Mari 6, Tierney 6; Partey 7 (Ceballos 81), Xhaka 4; Saka 7, Odegaard 6 (Lacazette 63, 5), Willian 7 (Pepe 69, 5); Aubameyang 8. 

Subs (not used): Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Elneny, Ryan, Martinelli.

Referee: A Marriner 7

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool will never be without Champions League football for long
Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League - The Emirates Stadium Mikel Arteta: Emile Smith Rowe good enough to become England regular
FBL-ASIA-CHN-STOJKOVIC-SRB Dragan Stojkovic bids to recreate past glories for Serbia
Everton v Manchester United - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Goodison Park

Spirits are ‘really high’ but Everton need more quality, insists Carlo Ancelotti

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up